Xebra Brands Advances Commercialization Efforts with NF Skin

Summer 2025 Launch of ELEMENTS™ CBD Product Line in United States

Xebra Brands Ltd. (“Xebra” or the “Company”) (CSE:XBRA)(OTCQB:XBRAF)(FSE:9YC0), a leading innovator in the North American cannabis and wellness sectors, is pleased to provide an update to shareholders on the advancement of its U.S. commercialization strategy.

Following the execution of the Manufacturing and Distribution Agreement with NF Skin and its logistics division, RT Fulfillment, Xebra has made significant progress toward the U.S. launch of its ELEMENTS™ CBD product line, which is now on track to debut in the summer of 2025.

Over the past month, Xebra and NF Skin have successfully completed:

Finalization of Key Product Formulations and SKUs , including ELEMENTS™ branded tinctures, gummies, topicals, and wellness supplements.

Completion of E-Commerce Planning and Compliance Readiness Activities , including digital asset creation, product registration, labeling review, and FDA-compliant claims vetting.

Development of Branded Packaging and Marketing Assets , readying the ELEMENTS™ line for both e-commerce and retail launch.

Integration into RT Fulfillment’s Logistics and E-Commerce Infrastructure, enabling direct-to-consumer fulfillment and nationwide distribution across the United States.

“Since formalizing our partnership with NF Skin, we have rapidly advanced toward commercialization, and we are excited to confirm that ELEMENTS™ products will be available to U.S. consumers this summer,” said Rodrigo Gallardo, Interim CEO of Xebra Brands. “With NF Skin’s proven capabilities in manufacturing and logistics, we are poised to enter the U.S. CBD wellness market with a premium, high-quality product offering that aligns with Xebra’s commitment to innovation and excellence.”

This milestone supports Xebra’s broader strategy to diversify its portfolio and drive near-term revenue from the rapidly growing U.S. CBD market. The Company will continue to update shareholders as ELEMENTS™ products approach commercial availability.

About Xebra Brands Ltd.

Xebra Brands Ltd. is a leading cannabis and wellness company focused on the development and commercialization of cannabis-derived consumer products in North America and Mexico. Through its federally licensed operations in Mexico and strategic partnerships in the U.S., Xebra is dedicated to building trusted brands that meet the evolving needs of consumers.

About NF Skin

Founded in 2003, NF Skin is a premier private label manufacturer of CBD-infused skincare, supplements, and wellness products. NF Skin operates out of GMP-certified U.S. facilities, offering end-to-end services from custom formulation to packaging and branding. Its logistics division, RT Fulfillment, provides comprehensive fulfillment and distribution services to support seamless customer experiences nationwide.

Learn more at www.nfskin.com/fulfillment

