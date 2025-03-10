Fineqia AG Partners with Quirin Privatbank as ETN Paying Agent

Fineqia International Inc. (“Fineqia”) (CSE:FNQ)(OTC PINK:FNQQF)(Frankfurt:FNQA), a digital asset and investment business, announces a partnership between its subsidiary Fineqia AG (“Fineqia AG”) and Quirin Privatbank AG (“Quirin bank”) to serve as the paying agent for its exchange-traded notes (ETNs) business.

As the Paying Agent, Quirin bank will be responsible for handling the distribution of dividends and other payments to investors, ensuring that all transactions related to Fineqia AG’s ETNs are processed smoothly and efficiently. This role is essential for maintaining transparency and trust with investors, as it facilitates the timely and secure delivery of payments related to Fineqia AG’s digital asset-backed ETNs.

“We’re pleased to work with Quirin bank, whose expertise in managing financial market transactions and investor operations complements our efforts to deliver reliable ETN products,” said Warren Sergeant, chief financial officer of Fineqia International Inc. “As our paying agent, their role ensures secure and timely payments for our investors while expanding their reach in the growing digital asset market.”

On January 24, Fineqia AG announced the issuance of the world’s first ETN to deploy underlying crypto assets in decentralized finance (DeFi). The Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106) is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and has secured C$45 million in assets under management (AUM). It was also listed on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange on 10 March 2025.

Exchange-traded products (ETPs), including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and ETNs, provide investors with a regulated and liquid means of gaining exposure to a variety of asset classes. ETNs, such as those issued by Fineqia AG, are debt instruments designed to track the performance of an underlying asset, including digital assets. Together with ETFs, ETNs form a broader category of ETPs that give investors diversified access to emerging and established markets.

The partnership agreement between Fineqia AG and Quirin Bank was renewed and signed on 4 March 2025. Quirin Bank’s services commenced with the launch of the ETN, on 24 January 2025, in line with the terms of the agreement. The terms of this agreement are confidential.

For more information, visit www.fineqia.com .

About Fineqia International Inc.

Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on Nasdaq (OTC: FNQQF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurt: FNQA), Fineqia provides investors with institutional grade exposure to opportunities from blockchain based Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Its European subsidiary is an issuer of crypto asset backed Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) such as the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106), and its UK unit is an adviser to Actively Management Certificates (AMCs) in Europe, such as the Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure (DABI) one. Fineqia has investments in businesses tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs), dApps, DeFi and blockchain protocols. More info at www.fineqia.com, x.com/FineqiaPlatform, linkedin.com/company/fineqia/, medium.com/@Fineqia, and @fineqia.bsky.social.

About Fineqia AG

Fineqia AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fineqia International, set up to pursue business on the European continent. Fineqia AG, based in Liechtenstein, received approval of its base prospectus by the country’s Financial Market Authority (FMA) to offer Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) collateralized by digital assets. Its base prospectus complies with the European Union’s (EU) passport directive and enables its ETNs to be distributed across the EU’s single market.

About Quirin Privatbank AG

Quirin Privatbank AG, formerly known as Quirin Bank AG, is a Germany-based bank operating through two segments: Fee-based Advisory Services and Corporate Bank. Founded in 2006, Quirin Privatbank differentiates itself from other private banks in Germany by abolishing the usual commissions in the financial sector and providing fee-only advisory services. The bank operates as an investment banking firm and ensures truly independent advice by refraining from offering in-house products. This business model allows Quirin Privatbank to deliver unbiased and transparent financial advice to its clients.

