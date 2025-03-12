Xander Places Its Largest Re-Order for Vuzix AR Smart Glasses to Meet Its Growing Demand for Captioning Solutions for the Hard of Hearing

– XanderGlasses are targeting the 48 million people in the US struggling with hearing loss

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of AI driven smart glasses, waveguides and augmented reality (AR) technologies, today announced that Xander™, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based company, has placed its largest re-order to date for Vuzix Shield™ smart glasses. This order supports the increasing customer demand for the XanderGlasses™ solution, a product and software offering that provides real-time captions to assist people with auditory disorders.

XanderGlasses utilize Vuzix Shield smart glasses and are ready to go out of the box. Just push a button, put the glasses on, and you’ll see real-time captions of what other people are saying in conversations — directly in the user’s field of view, facilitating seamless communication for individuals with hearing challenges. XanderGlasses are 100% self-contained, designed for ease of use, they operate with a simple ‘on’ and ‘off’ function and do not require a smartphone or cloud connectivity, ensuring reliability and privacy. This makes them suitable for various environments, including home, work, and public spaces. The lenses have full UV protection, and meet the highest safety standards, ANSI Z87.1 certification.

“With 48 million people in the U.S. experiencing hearing loss, a number that continues to rise, XanderGlasses empower individuals to ‘see’ what others are saying,” explains Alex Westner, Co-Founder and CEO of Xander. “Our team has worked closely with individuals at all stages of hearing loss to develop a simple and reliable solution that meets real-world needs.”

“As hearing loss affects a growing segment of the global population, including veterans, those exposed to prolonged noise, and aging individuals, innovative solutions like XanderGlasses can make a significant impact,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “By combining Vuzix Shield smart glasses with Xander’s powerful embedded voice captioning software, we are addressing a significant need. We look forward to supporting Xander as they scale their solution this year and beyond.”

About Xander

Xander is a Raleigh, North Carolina-based startup that uses augmented reality to enhance in-person conversations and strengthen human connections. Xander’s first product is the XanderGlasses solution, which turns the Vuzix Shield into captioning glasses for the millions of people with hearing challenges seeking alternatives to hearing aids. XanderGlasses are lightweight, comfortable smart glasses that accurately translate speech to text in real-time, displaying captions of in-person conversations. In addition to receiving a Catalyst Award from the National Academy of Medicine, Xander’s captioning glasses were a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree in the category of Accessibility & Aging Tech. XanderGlasses are available in the U.S. as a direct pre-order from Xander. U.S. Veterans can connect with their local V.A. audiology team to learn more about availability. For general inquiries about Xander, visit https://www.xanderglasses.com/

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered Smart Glasses, Waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 425 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

