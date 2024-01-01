Human Computer Raises $5.7M Seed Round Led by Makers Fund to Create Innovative, Story-Driven Games

Premium Indie Game Label Human Computer Developing Game Portfolio, Debut Title Launching Q4 2025

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Independent game studio Human Computer, a collaborative creative powerhouse, has raised $5.7M in a seed round led by Makers Fund. a16z and former Airbnb COO Belinda Johnson have also invested in the company, bringing the total funding to date to $7.7M. Tyler Matheson of Makers Fund will join the board, and Sam Rosenthal, The Game Band founder, is Human Computer’s first advisor. Founded by technology and games executives Alex Schleifer and Eliot Garcia Weisberg, both had formerly worked together at Airbnb where Schleifer was Chief Design Officer, the Human Computer team has decades of experience building and scaling beloved products across technology and media. Human Computer is on a mission to develop rewarding interactive experiences built on technical excellence and creative vision, to reimagine game development practices.





“At Human Computer, we truly believe that games are the most powerful medium for telling new stories and launching global entertainment properties,” said Alex Schleifer, CEO and Creative Director, Human Computer. “We are building a game studio dedicated to premium, sometimes called ‘Triple-I’ indie games that combine high production value with efficient development that respects players’ time. We also are looking to rethink the way games are developed with smaller teams, new tools, and simpler processes.”

Human Computer has already begun development on a broad portfolio of games that explore unique gameplay mechanics for the current-generation of consoles, PC and mobile devices. These in-development titles from Human Computer, which are contained and focused experiences, allow for more experimentation and innovation while maintaining high production values. The game studio also plans to integrate emerging technologies that enable new ways to make and play games that enhance storytelling and push the limits of human creativity.

“We’re committed to developing entirely new IPs in an industry dominated by existing franchises,” said Eliot Garcia Weisberg, COO and Gameplay Director, Human Computer. “Our team understands that the new properties we’re creating may have the opportunity to transcend into other entertainment mediums but Human Computer’s dedication and foundation will always be games. By combining engaging gameplay and thought-provoking narratives, the games medium offers a more impactful experience that traditional media can never ascend to.”

“We are proud to support Alex and Eliot’s vision to transform the indie game development process,” said Jay Chi, founding partner, Makers Fund. “The Human Computer team has created a scalable development model that is designed to deliver powerful narrative experiences that combine high production quality with mechanics, storytelling, and gameplay that feel novel, experimental and fresh.”

More details about Human Computer’s upcoming games will be revealed soon. For the latest updates, please follow along at human.computer. Assets found here.

Human Computer was founded by tech industry veterans Alex Schleifer and Eliot Garcia Weisberg that believe human creativity and connection remain at the heart of meaningful experiences. Human Computer’s philosophy is to create games that resonate at a deep human level that tell original stories, are immensely fun to play, and push creative boundaries.

Makers Fund is a global interactive entertainment venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments. Makers is dedicated to furthering growth and innovation in the interactive entertainment industry. With more than 90 portfolio companies to date, Makers provides founders strategic value that is deeply catered to companies across the value chain in the industry. For more information, visit makersfund.com.

