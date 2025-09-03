X2C.HK Launches World’s First “NASDAQ” For Creative Assets

AI Short Films Become Tokenized Entertainment Assets Tradable Globally

X2C.HK today announced the launch of the world’s first “NASDAQ for Creative Assets” dedicated to AI-generated short dramas. The platform introduces a groundbreaking Web3 model where entertainment assets becomes tradeable IP tokens.

The platform enables creators to produce professional-quality short films using AI and tokenize them for global trading. Audiences can purchase, hold, and trade IP tokens that represent ownership stakes in entertainment properties.

Unlike traditional streaming platforms where audiences merely consume content, X2C.HK leverages blockchain technology to transform viewers into token holders who directly participate in content value appreciation. Each AI-generated short film operates with its own IP token that trades 24/7 on integrated exchanges.

“The global short-form entertainment market is valued at $180 billion annually, yet audiences have never directly shared in the upside. X2C changes that,” said Raven, Founder and CEO of X2C.HK. “We’re building the NASDAQ for entertainment – a transparent marketplace where creative assets becomes liquid digital assets. Through Web3 technology, we’re transforming entertainment from passive consumption to active ownership.”

The Token Economy for Entertainment

X2C.HK‘s innovative Web3 approach treats each AI-generated short film as a tokenized digital asset:

AI Content Creation – Reduce production costs by 90% via proprietary FlashForge engine

IP Tokenization – Tradeable fractional IP ownership of entertainment properties

24/7 Global Trading – Borderless markets with instant liquidity on decentralized exchanges

Revenue Sharing – Automated distribution via smart contracts from all monetization streams

Performance-Linked Pricing – Token values tied to viewership metrics and content popularity

Competitive Differentiation: Beyond Traditional Platforms

X2C.HK addresses a fundamental gap in the entertainment ecosystem:

YouTube sells traffic. X2C sells assets. While traditional platforms monetize attention, X2C.HK creates tradeable ownership of intellectual property itself.

Not just NFTs – but a continuous trading exchange for entertainment IP. Unlike static collectibles, X2C.HK tokens represent dynamic assets with ongoing revenue streams and market-driven valuations.

The platform leverages partnership with Giggle’s decentralized creative asset infrastructure, providing proven liquidity mechanisms and automated buyback systems that traditional entertainment platforms cannot offer.

Technology: AI Studio Meets DeFi Infrastructure

X2C.HK combines cutting-edge AI content generation with robust Web3 infrastructure. The platform’s AI system produces broadcast-quality short films across multiple genres including martial arts, science fiction, music culture, and urban romance.

Each IP token is backed by verifiable smart contracts that automatically distribute revenue based on token holdings. The platform’s DeFi-inspired mechanisms include automated market makers for token liquidity and transparent on-chain analytics for all transactions.

“Every view, every interaction, every revenue dollar flows through transparent smart contracts directly to token holders,” Raven explained. “We’ve created the first true tokenized entertainment economy where creative assets success translates directly into token value appreciation.”

Market Opportunity and Industry Context

The global entertainment industry has traditionally been controlled by major studios and distributors, with audiences excluded from value creation. The Web3 entertainment market is projected to reach $40 billion by 2030, driven by increasing demand for creator ownership and audience participation.

X2C.HK‘s model democratizes entertainment ownership by enabling anyone to purchase IP tokens and participate in content success. Creators gain immediate access to global capital through token sales, while audiences can build diversified portfolios of entertainment IP tokens.

Strategic Partnerships and Infrastructure

X2C.HK is represented in the traditional entertainment industry by Alex Hertzberg, CEO of Atlas Literary, to bridge AI-generated content with traditional distribution channels.

The platform’s Web3 infrastructure is powered by strategic partnership with Giggle, providing robust blockchain-based tokenization and trading capabilities. “Giggle’s infrastructure enables our seamless token issuance and trading systems, supporting our vision to create liquid markets for AI-generated content,” said Zoey Jin, Product Manager leading AI and blockchain development.

Launch Event: “Opening Bell” for Entertainment Token Trading

Date: 7:00 PM, Sep 4th, 2025 PST (Sep 5th, 10:00 AM CST)

Format: Global livestream

Duration: 45 minutes

Platforms: YouTube

The launch event will feature:

Live premiere of five AI-generated short films across multiple genres

Real-time IP token launches with live trading demonstrations

AI-generated avatars hosting the “trading floor” experience

Interactive token price discovery and market-making activities

Viewers will witness the first-ever tokenization of AI short dramas, with live token launches and real-time trading demonstrations.

About X2C.HK

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Hong Kong, X2C.HK is pioneering the convergence of artificial intelligence, entertainment production, and Web3 token economies. The company’s mission is to democratize entertainment ownership through blockchain technology while enabling creators to access global capital markets through IP tokenization.

X2C.HK operates in compliance with applicable digital asset regulations in its jurisdictions of operation, with plans for expansion across Asia-Pacific markets throughout 2025.

Media Contact:

Contact: Sammi Liu

Email: marketing@x2c.hk

Disclosure

IP tokens represent digital assets linked to entertainment properties and their performance. Token values may fluctuate significantly based on content popularity, market conditions, and trading activity. Revenue distribution depends on actual content monetization and may vary.

X2C operates in compliance with applicable jurisdictions and applies industry-standard safeguards to protect participants. This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding platform capabilities and market development. Token holders should understand all risks associated with digital asset trading before participation.

SOURCE: X2C

