A2Z Cust2Mate Secures $55M Order from Leading Supermarket Chain “Yochananof” for Smart Shopping Carts Rollout

Will Deploy up to 250 Carts per Store

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ), a global leader in smart retail technology, today announced a $55 million purchase order (the “PO”) with M. Yochananof & Sons (1988) Ltd. (“Yochananof“), one of Israel’s premier supermarket chains. The purchase order covers the deployment of 5,000 cutting-edge Cust2Mate 3.0 smart shopping carts across Yochananof’s network. The PO is comprised of an upfront payment and monthly charges per cart, for at least 60 months. In addition, both companies have entered into a data, retail media and digital services agreement.

The deployment represents a major milestone in smart cart adoption, with up to 250 units allocated to each large store and 100 units to medium-sized sites. The deployment, which has already commenced, will follow a monthly cadence of cart deployments to be completed by end of 2026.

“This partnership represents a revolution in retail innovation,” said Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions. “Through this breakthrough collaboration, smart carts will become the predominant shopping route for customers at Yochananof stores, setting a new standard for retail technology integration.”

The partnership operates on an innovative model, including purchase by Yochananof of the smart carts and charging stations, and monthly fees covering software, support and maintenance, a model that generates recurring revenue. The deployment is intended to significantly reshape store operations by optimizing checkout areas, reducing traditional manned stations, and dramatically improving customer experience while streamlining operations. A2Z Cust2mate will purchase Yochananof’s existing Gen 2.5 carts, previously acquired by Yochananof, for $7M, as deployment of the Gen 3 smart carts progresses.

Shahar Daka, General Manager of Cust2Mate Israel, added: “In today’s rapidly evolving retail landscape, Cust2Mate is committed to driving innovation and equipping retailers with the most advanced technology. Our smart cart solution streamlines operations, enhances the shopping experience, and empowers managers and staff to focus on what matters most – customer service and product availability. By seamlessly connecting technology with the sales floor, we bring our vision of a more efficient, innovative, and convenient retail future to life. I am confident that, together with Yochananof, we will turn this initiative into a remarkable success.”

This agreement builds on the relationship between Yochananof and A2Z Cust2Mate, demonstrating both companies’ commitment to innovation and customer experience enhancement. The deployment reflects Yochananof’s forward-thinking approach to retail operations and A2Z Cust2Mate’s position as a leader in smart retail solutions.

To witness Cust2Mate smart carts operating at scale at a Yochananof store, view our demonstration video: https://youtu.be/SfRnfBOwoGs

For customer testimonials and acceptance of our innovative solutions, see: https://youtu.be/j8tG99s5zE8

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) creates innovative solutions for complex challenges that brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The company’s flagship innovative smart cart solutions are transforming brick-and-mortar retail, bridging online and in-store shopping through interactive technology that guides and informs customers. Cust2Mate’s AI-driven smart carts personalize every in-store journey, turning routine trips into engaging, rewarding experiences. They enable seamless in-cart scanning and payment, allowing shoppers to bypass checkout lines while receiving real-time customized offers and product recommendations. This enhanced customer experience boosts satisfaction and loyalty while helping retailers streamline operations and optimize merchandising through data-driven insights. The carts are equipped with multiple layers of security for accurate recognition and transaction integrity. Its modular, all-in-one detachable panels transform legacy shopping cart fleets into intelligent platforms that deliver a range of benefits. For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com.

About M. Yochananof & Sons Ltd

M. Yochananof and Sons (1988) Ltd is an Israeli chain of large-scale supermarkets currently operating 46 active branches nationwide. The chain offers a rich and diverse world of consumer products, and each branch features an impressive range of leading service departments in their respective fields.

Branches across the country are located in city centers, industrial areas, and commercial zones. Each location offers customers access to large-scale parking facilities.

The company’s securities are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), and are included in major indices such as TA-125, TA-90, and Tel-Div.

To learn more about the company: https://yochananof.co.il/

