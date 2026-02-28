X-VPN Announces Successful Completion of Independent No-Logs Audit, Strengthening User Privacy and Transparency

Completed on February 28, 2026, the audit examined X-VPN’s privacy policy statements related to user data handling and the practices that support them.

X-VPN completed its independent no-logs audit under ISAE 3000 (Revised) on February 28, 2026. The audit examined X-VPN’s privacy policy statements related to user data handling and the corresponding practices behind them. Based on the audit result, X-VPN does not track, collect, or store data that could identify users or reveal what they do online.

Independent Audit of No-Logs Commitments

The completed engagement was designed to examine X-VPN’s no-logs policy in a defined and practical way. Conducted by one of the Big Four auditing firms under ISAE 3000 (Revised), the review focused on the privacy policy statements related to user data handling and the internal practices associated with those statements. In other words, the audit was centered on whether the commitments presented to users are supported by the way relevant controls and processes are actually maintained.

Within that scope, the review was organized around five areas: sensitive user activity data is not stored or recorded; only the minimum user information needed to provide the service is processed; VPN servers, core databases, and code remain secure and compliant across deployment, operation, and maintenance; Privacy Policy management remains aligned with actual operations; and DPO-related oversight mechanisms function with independence, transparency, and traceability. The audit procedures also included inquiries with relevant LightningLink Networks personnel and examination of supporting materials tied to those areas.

This framing matters because it places X-VPN’s no-logs commitments in an operational context. Instead of treating privacy language as a standalone statement, the review looked at the structures behind it, including technical controls, governance processes, and oversight mechanisms that help keep those commitments consistent in practice.

Details of the Audit Result

In practical terms, the audit result addresses the types of data users are often most concerned about when evaluating a VPN’s no-logs position. Based on the completed audit, X-VPN does not track, collect, or store information that could be used to identify individual users or connect them to specific online activity conducted through the VPN service.

This includes:

user IP addresses

destination IP addresses

websites visited

browsing history

VPN servers used

DNS queries

downloaded content

VPN connection timestamps

sensitive payment details

Taken together, these are the kinds of records that could otherwise reveal who a user is, where they connected from, what they accessed, or when they used the service. The audit result therefore makes clearer what X-VPN’s no-logs policy means in practice.

How Users Can Access the Report

To make the audit result available in a more practical and transparent way, X-VPN provides access to the audit report through the user account center. Users can view the report after logging in to their X-VPN account, giving them a direct way to review the outcome beyond the headline announcement itself.

This matters because independent verification carries more value when users are able to see that the review exists and where it can be accessed. By making the report available within the account environment, X-VPN adds a clearer access path for users who want to examine the audit result as part of their own evaluation of the service’s privacy commitments.

Continuing Transparency Work

X-VPN is positioning this audit as part of a longer-term transparency effort rather than a one-time milestone. The company expects independent audit, disclosure updates, and ongoing internal improvement to remain part of how it approaches privacy and security governance going forward. Areas that users and the wider security community continue to watch closely will be treated as part of a longer-term workstream, with the goal of providing responses that are not only stated, but also progressively trackable over time.

As part of that broader effort, X-VPN plans to continue updating its Transparency Report on a regular basis so users have a clearer view of relevant privacy and security developments. The company has also continued expanding privacy-focused protections through features such as post-quantum encryption and Tor over VPN, reflecting a broader approach that goes beyond policy commitments alone. In addition, X-VPN has supported NGOs focused on internet security and digital rights, including EFF and ISOC, and expects that support to remain part of its longer-term commitment to the privacy ecosystem.

About X-VPN

X-VPN is a global privacy and security service operated by LIGHTNINGLINK NETWORKS PTE. LTD., based in Singapore. With over 10,000 servers across 80 countries, X-VPN provides encrypted internet access using AES‑256 encryption, supporting users in protecting data, and maintaining anonymity online. The company enforces a strict no-logs policy, ensuring that no identifiable data is ever stored or shared.

Media info

Sandra Mitchell

sandramitchell@media.xvpn.io

Company: X-VPN

Website: http://xvpn.io

SOURCE: X-VPN

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire