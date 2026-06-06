New to The Street Broadcasts Tonight on Bloomberg Television Across the United States, Latin America, and MENA at 6:30 PM ET

Featured Interviews Include Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH), Big Sky Industrial (NASDAQ:BSIN), Graphene Manufacturing Group (OTCQX:GMGMF), Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American:GROY), and New York City’s Acclaimed BlackBarn Restaurant

New to The Street, America’s televised destination for discovering new investment ideas and “Opportunities To Consider™,” announces tonight’s nationally televised Bloomberg Television broadcast airing at 6:30 PM Eastern Time across the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

This week’s program features executive interviews and corporate updates from innovative companies operating across healthcare technology, critical minerals, industrial gases, advanced materials, precious metals, and hospitality.

Featured interviews include:

• Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) – Discussing breakthrough hearing restoration technologies and the company’s mission to improve the lives of those affected by hearing loss.

• Big Sky Industrial (NASDAQ:BSIN) – Formerly U.S. Energy Corp., the company discusses its strategic focus on helium production, carbon management infrastructure, and development of the Big Sky Carbon Hub in Montana.

• Graphene Manufacturing Group (OTCQX:GMGMF) – Showcasing innovations in graphene production and advanced energy storage technologies designed to improve efficiency and sustainability.

• Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American:GROY) – Providing investors with insight into its expanding portfolio of precious metals royalties and streaming interests.

• BlackBarn Restaurant – One of Manhattan’s premier dining destinations, sharing its story of culinary excellence, hospitality, and continued success in New York City’s competitive restaurant landscape.

In addition to the featured interviews, tonight’s sponsored programming includes commercial segments from:

• Data Vault Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT)

• Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

• Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX)

• Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN)

• FreeCast, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAST)

These sponsored segments provide viewers with additional insight into innovative public companies operating across artificial intelligence, biotechnology, healthcare, insurance technology, and digital media sectors.

The program continues New to The Street’s mission of introducing investors and consumers to emerging growth companies, innovative technologies, industry leaders, and entrepreneurial success stories through long-form interviews and national television exposure.

Viewers can watch the broadcast tonight at 6:30 PM ET on Bloomberg Television throughout the United States, Latin America, and the MENA region.

About New to The Street

For more than fifteen years, New to The Street has been one of America’s longest-running televised business television brands, delivering “Opportunities To Consider™” through sponsored business programming, executive interviews, investor awareness campaigns, earned media initiatives, digital marketing, social media engagement, and outdoor advertising campaigns for public and private companies.

Broadcast nationally on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business, New to The Street provides a multi-platform media ecosystem connecting companies with investors, consumers, and business decision-makers through television, digital media, social media, and out-of-home advertising.

The company’s flagship digital platform, New to The Street TV, has grown to more than 4.76 million subscribers, making it one of the largest business-focused YouTube channels in the world.

New to The Street TV:

https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv

The company’s rapidly growing NewsOut platform has surpassed 880,000 subscribers and continues to expand its audience through original business news, executive interviews, and corporate coverage.

NewsOut:

https://youtube.com/@newsoutchannel

Combined, New to The Street and NewsOut reach more than 5.7 million subscribers across their digital platforms, complementing the brand’s national television reach and extensive outdoor advertising footprint.

For more information, visit www.NewtoTheStreet.com.

Media Contact

Monica Brennan

Head of Communications

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

www.NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire