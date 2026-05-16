X-Sense Reports Growing Demand for Smart Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms in American Homes

Roll down the aisle of a hardware store, and you have a smoke detector aisle just as you would have 15 years ago. Same white plastic. Same single-room coverage. Same 9-volt battery you use for the alarm clock that chirps waves at 2 a.m.The same 9-volt battery you use for the alarm clock that chirps at 2 a.m. But beyond that shelf, there’s a change that’s taken place. So, according to online sales data as well as purchasing habits among contractors and homeowner discussions, Americans are slowly changing their attitudes toward home security and what they’re willing to pay for it.

The smart home safety device market has expanded steadily over the past several years, driven less by aggressive marketing and more by a practical calculation that many homeowners are arriving at on their own. A connected smoke or carbon monoxide alarm that sends an alert to your phone when you’re in the backyard, or two states away, is not a luxury for most families. It’s become closer to a reasonable expectation.

The numbers behind that shift are not subtle.

CO is still the leading cause of accidental poisoning-related death in the U.S.Carbon monoxide has been a major cause of accidental poisoning fatalities in the U.S for some time now. CO exposures other than from fire cause over 400 fatalities per year and as many as 10,000 non-fatal injuries each year, while most victims who suffer CO exposures are not aware of any exposure until the situation is critical and too late. CO is colourless, odourless, and tasteless. Even in a large home, a standard alarm installed in a single room may fail to alert the homeowner if the homeowner is sleeping on the floor above, outside or if someone is a heavy sleeper.

Wireless Interconnection Solves an Old Problem

For years, whole-home alarm interconnection was mostly a new-construction feature. Wiring multiple hardwired alarms together in a house built in the 1980s meant cutting drywall and hiring an electrician. Most homeowners skipped it. That gap stayed open for a long time, and it is only recently that wireless interconnected systems have become affordable and reliable enough to fill it.

X-SENSE SC07-W combo smoke and CO detector is built around exactly this use case. The SC07-W uses a dedicated 868 MHz radio frequency to link up to 24 alarm units throughout a home, with a stated open-air transmission range of over 250 meters, well beyond what most residential layouts require. If one unit detects smoke or a dangerous CO concentration, every connected alarm in the house goes off simultaneously. No wiring required. The unit also runs on a sealed 10-year lithium battery, so there is no battery drawer to forget about or replace on a semi-regular schedule.

The SC07-W carries ETL certification against UL 217, the recognized North American standards. That matters more than most consumers realize. A device can look identical to a certified alarm and still fall short in performance testing. Fire safety professionals consistently recommend treating certification not as a bonus, but as the minimum entry point for any alarm purchase.

Price Has Finally Caught Up With the Technology

One of the more underreported parts of this story is what has happened to prices. Smart combination alarm units that detect both smoke and CO, connect to a wireless mesh, and communicate with a smartphone app were priced well above $80 per unit as recently as a few years ago. That made whole-home coverage an expensive proposition for anyone trying to cover four or five rooms. Those same capabilities now exist in devices priced between $30 and $50 per unit without significant compromise on detection quality or certification standards. The math for a multi-room setup looks very different at that price point.

Real-time app alerts are arguably what sealed the deal for a lot of buyers. A smoke alarm that only sounds locally is useful. One that also sends a notification to your phone when you are not home, whether you’re at the office, picking up kids, or traveling, adds a layer of coverage that was previously only available to homeowners with professionally monitored systems and monthly service fees. For a rental property owner with multiple units, the practical value is even more direct.

Who Is Actually Buying These Products?

The market of Smart Safety Devices has expanded significantly. The early adopters in the connected home market were heavily tech savvy, and for many, pretty neat. This profile has been changing. The people who drive current sales growth tend to be homeowners in their 40s or 50s interested in a simple smoke alarm product that doesn’t require a lot of learning, parents making sure alarms are installed in nurseries and bedrooms, landlords insisting that an alarm be installed – with documentation proof – or a dependable fire safety system, and adult children installing smoke alarms into elderly parents’ homes where their knowledge of the alarm(s) being triggered might literally save their parent’s life.

This age distribution is important as it represents a movement from the early-adopter customer base into the mainstream consumer. The enthusiastism obsession with products has a tendency to wind up fast. Products that sell primarily to enthusiasts tend to plateau quickly. Products that cross into the general homeowner market tend to stay.

Buying Advice Still Applies

The category has grown, but there remains an appreciable level of confusion within the market. Not all products sold as “smart” alarms carry independent certification, and consumers are well advised to do their own homework – checking CO response thresholds, reading installer reviews, and going beyond marketing language before making a purchase decision.

That said, the broader picture is encouraging: smart home safety products today largely sell themselves once a buyer understands what the technology actually does beyond what a basic ceiling-mounted alarm already provides. The upgrade case is straightforward for new builds or full renovations. For the millions of U.S. households still relying on a single, battery-operated alarm, the path to better coverage has never been more accessible – what remains is simply awareness.

When awareness meets understanding, action tends to follow.

X-SENSE has built its position in this space by targeting the coverage gaps most households don’t realize they have, rather than competing on price alone against commodity offerings at big-box retailers. As the market continues to mature, the brands that earn lasting trust will be those that consistently deliver on real-world reliability and accumulate the kind of organic, installer-driven reputation that no marketing budget can substitute for.

Media info

Contact person: Farrukh Iftikhar

Company: X-Sense

Email: service@x-sense.com /

Website: https://www.x-sense.com/

SOURCE: X-SENSE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire