Getmany Launches MCP Server for Upwork – First AI-Native Integration Bringing Claude Desktop, Cursor and Cline Directly to the World’s Largest Freelance Marketplace

Getmany, the leading AI-powered lead generation and workflow automation platform for Upwork, has officially launched its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server – a first-of-its-kind integration that connects the Upwork marketplace directly to the most popular AI development environments, including Claude Desktop, Cursor, Cline, and Windsurf. The release marks a significant shift in how freelance professionals find work, draft proposals, and manage clients on the world’s largest freelance platform.

For the first time, Upwork freelancers and agency operators can search jobs, generate proposals, and reply to clients through natural language commands inside the AI tools they already use every day. Instead of switching between a dozen browser tabs and copy-pasting job descriptions into separate chat windows, users can now ask Claude or Cursor directly: “Find React jobs over $5,000 posted today and draft a proposal for the top match.” The action happens in seconds, with full visibility and human approval before anything is sent to Upwork.

“Freelancers and agencies on Upwork spend up to 30% of their time on administrative work – searching jobs, drafting cover letters, managing messages,” said the Getmany leadership team. “MCP fundamentally changes that equation. By plugging Upwork directly into the AI tools people already trust, we give that time back to the actual work clients are paying for.”

Why This Matters for the Freelance Industry

The freelance economy is projected to reach $1.5 trillion globally by 2027, and Upwork alone hosts more than 18 million freelancers and over 800,000 active clients. Yet the workflow infrastructure available to these professionals has lagged behind. Most Upwork users still rely on manual job hunting, copy-paste proposal templates, and disconnected CRMs. As AI tools have matured, the gap between what is possible and what most freelancers actually do every day has only widened.

Getmany’s MCP Server closes that gap with ten dedicated tools covering the full Upwork workflow – from job discovery and AI-driven fit scoring to proposal generation, two-way client messaging, contract tracking, and earnings analytics. The platform serves more than 500 freelancers and agencies as of May 2026, with notable users at Vizio AI, Kyivstar, and several seven-figure freelance agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine.

TOS-Compliant by Design

A defining feature of the Getmany MCP Server is that it operates exclusively through Upwork’s official API using OAuth-authorized credentials – never through web scraping. This eliminates the account suspension risk that has plagued earlier generations of automation tooling.

The MCP Server also runs entirely on each user’s local machine. Upwork credentials, messages, and proposals never pass through Getmany’s servers. Users retain full control and visibility over every action, and every proposal is shown for explicit approval before it is sent.

This deliberate architectural choice positions Getmany as a long-term, safety-first alternative in a market that has historically been dominated by short-lived scraping tools.

Compatible with the Leading AI Ecosystem

Getmany’s MCP Server works out-of-the-box with the four most widely adopted AI development environments:

Claude Desktop (Anthropic) – full MCP support, free to install

Cursor – built-in MCP server configuration for developers

Cline – open-source AI coding agent for VS Code

Windsurf – MCP-compatible AI IDE

Setup takes approximately three minutes: install via a single npx command, paste an API key into the AI client’s configuration file, restart, and the integration is live. No coding required for the user beyond a basic JSON edit, and Getmany’s documentation walks through every step with screenshots.

Pricing and Availability

Getmany’s MCP Server is available immediately. The platform offers a free tier covering up to 50 MCP queries per day – sufficient for most solo freelancers. Professional tiers designed for agencies and high-volume users start at $29 per month. Full product details are available at getmany.com/mcp-for-upwork .

About Getmany

Getmany is the leading AI lead generation and workflow automation platform for Upwork freelancers and agencies. Founded in 2023, the company has helped more than 500 freelance teams across 30+ countries scale their proposal output, win rates, and client relationships through AI-native tooling. Getmany is headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming, with team members and customers across North America, Europe, and Latin America. The company exhibited at Web Summit 2025 in Lisbon and has been featured in industry coverage of the emerging AI-augmented freelance economy.

Learn more at getmany.com .

Media Contact

Getmany Software LLC

Email: Kozak@getmany.io

Web: https://getmany.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/getmany/

SOURCE: Getmany Software LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire