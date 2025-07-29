X-Rite Launches CT2100 Spectrophotometer for Fast, Affordable Retail Paint Color Matching

Compact, durable, and easy to use, the CT2100 delivers accurate and consistent color matching for retail paint and hardware stores.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — X-Rite Incorporated, a global leader in color science and technology, today announced the CT2100 spectrophotometer, a compact, countertop measurement device designed to deliver fast, accurate, and cost-effective paint color matching for retail paint and hardware stores. The CT2100 empowers retailers to meet rising demand for in-store color matching services, reduce costly mistints, and enhance customer satisfaction, all with a device that’s easy to use, maintain, and afford.

“The CT2100 meets the real-world demands of busy retail paint counters, where speed, space, and customer service matter most,” said Dave Visnovsky, Product Manager, X-Rite. “It delivers accurate color matching in just one second, with a rugged, intuitive design that any associate can use with minimal training. And it does all this at a price point that works for retailers of all sizes.”

Retail-Ready Performance in a Compact Design

Optimized for samples 8mm and larger, the CT2100 delivers one-second measurements with reliable accuracy. A built-in status indicator light keeps staff informed when the device is ready to use. The embedded calibration tile eliminates loose parts, while a protective cap guards against contamination from wet paint.

Its compact, countertop footprint minimizes the risk of drops or damage, while rugged construction ensures durability in high-traffic environments. With 31-point spectral resolution and full-ring LED illumination, the CT2100 delivers consistent results, even on textured samples, minimizing mistints and corrections.

Seamless Integration with ColorDesigner® PLUS

The CT2100 spectrophotometer integrates seamlessly with X-Rite ColorDesigner® PLUS software for fast, accurate paint recipe formulation and custom recipe storage. It supports nearly every major North American paint brand database, making it an ideal solution for independent and small retailers to offer professional-grade color matching services.

See It in Action this Fall

X-Rite will showcase the CT2100 at retail paint tradeshows across North America, including:

Ace: August 12–14, Chicago, IL

Do it Best: September 5–8, Indianapolis, IN

Home Hardware: September 10–12, Toronto, ON

CanPro: October 4 , Halifax, NS

, Federated: October 19–20, Saskatoon, SK

For more information about the CT2100, visit

https://www.xrite.com/categories/benchtop-spectrophotometers/compact-sphere-benchtops/ct2100

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company’s corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles, and medical industries. For further information, please visit www.xrite.com. For the latest news and information, connect with X-Rite on LinkedIn and Facebook.

