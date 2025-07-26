Mblue Labs(R) Awarded U.S. Patent for Methylene Blue as Novel UV Sunscreen That Prevents Photo-Aging and Promotes Skin Repair

Bethesda, Maryland–(Newsfile Corp. – July 29, 2025) – Mblue Labs, the biotech company behind the science-driven skincare brand Bluelene has been granted a U.S. Patent for its discovery of Methylene Blue as a multifunctional UV blocking agent that not only protects skin from sun radiation, but also delays skin aging and promotes DNA damage repair.

This milestone stems from research that began in 2020, supported by a small business STTR grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF), with the goal to develop a safer, more effective alternative to conventional chemical UV filters like Oxybenzone. Oxybenzone and its derivatives are found in over 70% of today’s sunscreens yet are increasingly banned due to their potential human health risks and environmental harms, especially to marine ecosystems.

The researchers at Mblue Labs discovered that Methylene Blue, a century old medicine, offers broad-spectrum UV irradiation protection against UVA and UVB rays, neutralizes ROS (Free Radicals), and repairs UV irradiation induced DNA damages, while being safe for coral reefs. Their paper, “Ultraviolet radiation protection potentials of Methylene Blue for human skin and coral reef health ” was published in Nature’s Scientific Reports.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-89970-2.

“This patent validates our commitment to redefining sun care with smart, effective, and planet- safe science,” says Dr. Kan Cao, Professor at the University of Maryland and Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Mblue Labs. “Our formula goes beyond surface protection to address the molecular triggers of skin health and aging.”

In 2022, Mblue Labs launched “Bluevado SunFix“, its first anti-aging sunscreen combining FDA-approved physical filters, Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide, with an optimized dosage of Methylene Blue. Bluevado SunFix has garnered a loyal, worldwide following of consumers who seek a sustainable, science-based suncare product with exceptional efficacy.

“Our Vision for this novel multifunction sunscreen was deeply rooted in our concern for coral reefs and the skin health of our customers. Bluevado SunFix has been delivering superb broad spectrum UVB/UVA protection and post sun repair, as well as the full anti-aging benefits of our Bluelene Moisturizer with the same cosmetic elegance,” says Jasmin EL Kordi, CEO Mblue Labs.

This patent adds to the company’s IP, which includes the patent for Methylene Blue used topically on human skin to treat age-related symptoms

This milestone further positions Bluelene ® as a leader in science-based skincare and a champion of environmentally responsible innovation. The company is now actively pursuing regulatory pathways to get Methylene Blue included in the FDA sunscreen monograph, enabling broader access to its skin- and planet-friendly benefits.

About Mblue Labs + Bluelene

MBlue Labs provides revolutionary anti-aging technology to consumers around the world. The company’s clinical skincare brand Bluelene uses patented ingredient Methylene Blue to repair and protect skin on the mitochondrial level, in the only optimized and trusted concentration on the market. Mblue Labs’ research demonstrates Methylene Blue as the new retinol challenger for anti-aging treatments. For more about Dr. Cao’s groundbreaking research, see the recently published cover story “The Age of Skin”.

This research was supported by a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Technology Transfer Grant (Grant: 1842745). This press release does not necessarily represent the views of the NSF. The research for this invention was conducted jointly by researchers at Mblue Labs and the University of Maryland.

