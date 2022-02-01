WWE® Announces Time Change for Reporting of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it is changing the time of its conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Thursday, February 2, 2023 to 5:00 p.m. ET, from the previously announced time of 8:30 a.m. ET, due to a scheduling issue. WWE will issue a press release reporting its results after the close of the market on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live webcast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 3707267). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.

The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on February 2, 2023 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 30 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX, BT Sport, Sony India, and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network.

