WorldViz Publishes New Partners in Science Report, Highlighting 730+ Peer-Reviewed Studies Using WorldViz VR

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WorldViz is excited to announce its seventh and most comprehensive Partners in Science Report , a curated collection of recent published academic studies that have utilized WorldViz virtual reality solutions. This latest edition covers research featured in leading journals – including Nature and other top-tier outlets – spanning 2023 through 2025.

Since its inception in 2015, the WorldViz Partners in Science Reports series has now documented over 730 peer-reviewed studies by researchers at many of the world’s most respected institutions. The reports serve as a unique resource for the global academic community, demonstrating how immersive virtual reality is transforming research across disciplines.

Researchers worldwide are leveraging WorldViz VR technologies to achieve unprecedented experimental control and immersive, realistic stimuli for their studies. The newest report highlights work conducted at institutions such as the Technical University of Munich, University of Toronto, King’s College London, Seoul National University, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, University of Oxford, Stanford University, Johns Hopkins University, ETH Zurich, the Max Planck Society, the Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics, and many more.

Reflecting the cross-disciplinary power of VR in science, the report is organized by research fields, including:

Psychology

Neuroscience

Physiology

Kinesiology

Computer Science

Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC)

Each entry includes links to the original published journal articles and author information, offering a gateway to explore how VR is being used to answer complex research questions. Please note that some articles are hosted on platforms like SpringerLink and IEEE, which may require university library access.

Supporting Researchers with WorldViz VR Labs and Software Tools

WorldViz is committed to empowering the academic community with advanced, easy-to-use VR solutions. Our VR Labs offer turnkey immersive research environments that help universities and institutions rapidly deploy virtual reality for studies and teaching.

Researchers can design and run sophisticated experiments using Vizard Virtual Reality Software , our industry-leading VR development platform for building precise, interactive 3D experiences. For those looking for a no-code solution, our VR Experiment Generator lets researchers quickly create controlled experiments without programming, making immersive research accessible to more labs and disciplines.

These solutions enable scientists to prototype, deploy, and share experiments with unprecedented flexibility and control, accelerating discoveries across fields.

WorldViz invites researchers, educators, and industry professionals to explore the Partners in Science Reports to see firsthand how virtual reality is advancing scientific discovery worldwide.

Access the latest and previous reports here: https://www.worldviz.com/worldviz-partners-in-science-reports

About WorldViz VR

Based in Santa Barbara, CA, WorldViz VR is a leading provider of immersive virtual reality solutions for research, training, and enterprise applications. With a track record of serving leading academic institutions, government agencies, and Fortune 500 companies, WorldViz VR’s innovative software and hardware solutions enable groundbreaking advancements in scientific research, education, and product development.

