TerraMaster Launches D1 SSD Plus: 40Gbps Ultra-High-Speed and Zero-Noise Portable USB4 SSD Enclosure

SHENZHEN, China, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TerraMaster, a leading storage solutions brand, introduces the D1 SSD Plus, a USB4 SSD enclosure designed for creative professionals, gamers, and mobile office users. With 40Gbps ultra-high speed and exceptional thermal performance, it meets the demands of 4K/8K video editing, macOS boot drives, and Mac mini storage expansion, setting a benchmark for high-performance portable storage.

Key Features of D1 SSD Plus

Ultra-High-Speed USB4 Performance

Equipped with a USB4 40Gb/s interface, the D1 SSD Plus, when paired with high-performance NVMe SSDs, achieves read speeds up to 3853MB/s and write speeds up to 3707MB/s.

Efficient Cooling and Zero-Noise Operation

The D1 SSD Plus features an aerospace-grade aluminum alloy enclosure with large-area dual-sided cooling fins and optimized thermal design. It maintains optimal SSD temperatures without a fan, preventing performance throttling.

Premium Build and Craftsmanship

Crafted from robust aerospace-grade aluminum alloy, the D1 SSD Plus offers 300% greater strength than standard metal. Its seamless, multi-axis CNC-machined design delivers smooth edges and millimeter-level precision.

User-Friendly Design

A micro-perforated LED indicator enhances low-light usability, and a convenient installation process allows SSD replacement in just 2 minutes. Anti-slip silicone footpads reduce the risk of accidental drops.

Wide Compatibility and Portability

The D1 SSD Plus supports 2280 M.2 NVMe SSDs and is compatible with USB4, Thunderbolt 3/4/5, and USB-C interfaces, working seamlessly with macOS, Windows, Linux, and PS5 platforms.

Cross-Device Smart Backup

The D1 SSD Plus includes the exclusive TDAS app (compatible with the latest iOS and Android systems) for one-tap backup of photos, videos, and data. The free TPC Backupper software supports scheduled, incremental, and differential backups on Windows 8/10/11, while Mac users can seamlessly use Time Machine.

Availability

The TerraMaster D1 SSD Plus is now available through the TerraMaster official website (www.terra-master.com) and authorized channels, with a 2-year global warranty and lifetime technical support. Experience high-performance USB4 portable storage today!

Purchase Link:

Official Store, Amazon US, Amazon UK, Amazon DE, Amazon FR, Amazon IT, Amazon ES, Amazon JP, Amazon CA, Amazon AU, Amazon PL, Amazon NL, Amazon SE, Aliexpress

For more details, please visit

https://www.terra-master.com/global/products/homesoho-das/d1-ssd-plus.html

Follow TerraMaster on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/terramasterofficial

X: https://www.x.com/TerraMasters

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/terra-master

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TerraMasterGlobal/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@terramaster_official

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand focused on innovative storage solutions for homes, businesses, and enterprises. With a commitment to performance, reliability, and user-friendly design, TerraMaster delivers cutting-edge NAS and DAS products to meet diverse storage needs.

Contact:

Yuki Shi

075581798058

398378@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/terramaster-launches-d1-ssd-plus-40gbps-ultra-high-speed-and-zero-noise-portable-usb4-ssd-enclosure-302510283.html

SOURCE TerraMaster