World Rugby Football League to Offer 300 Million Hard-Hitting Rugby Fans Revolutionary, All-Live, All-Access NYC Champion Sevens Tournament Pass

World RFL teams up with interactive streaming company Kiswe & Kwokman Productions to create, produce, and distribute the RFL’s NYC Champion Sevens’ All-Access Tournament Pass globally via the RFL Network pay-per-view direct-to-consumer platform

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Only days after announcing a partnership with global sports leader ESPN+ for the U.S. and international broadcast rights to the World RFL’s kick-off NYC Champion Sevens, the RFL achieved a second major building block in its mission to create an innovative media strategy in order to capitalize on the success of live streaming delivery platforms and America’s legalization of online sports betting.

Through it’s partnership with Kiswe and Kwokman Productions, the RFL will offer the world’s 300 million rugby fans a groundbreaking live, all-access, interactive opportunity to experience the NYC Champion Sevens rugby tournament live from Red Bull Arena on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

With up to ten screens to choose from, fans can follow their favorite teams from the locker-room, through the tunnel out onto the sideline, and ultimately to live and intense on-the-field action. The RFL all-access package’s continuous live streaming of the championship’s 16 games will also include exclusive interviews with players, coaches, and rugby VIPs from around the world.

RFL Founder and Commissioner, William Tatham, Esq. confidently stated, “The RFL showcases the ‘Father of American Football’ but unlike established powers like the NFL, NBA and MLB, the new media RFL will provide fans a chance to watch and wager via a never-before-allowed, all-live, all-access pass to see, hear, and almost feel World Rugby’s top-ranked teams fighting for World Rugby’s richest prize.”

The RFL’s $1 million NYC Champion Sevens, sanctioned by the U.S. Olympic and World Cup governing body USA Rugby, promises to bring an international-style rugby festival to the Big Apple. This day-long race for cash will feature 16 fast-paced, 14-minute rugby sevens games. World Rugby top ranked teams set to compete include:

All Blacks from New Zealand

Wallabies from Australia

Springboks from South Africa

Eagles from the United States

Les Bleus from France

Ireland

Flying Fijans from Fiji

Shujaa from Kenya

Tatham went on to say, “Just as the UFC transformed boxing for today’s younger demographic, the RFL’s ‘League of Barbarians’ will forever change the way team sports are produced, delivered, and consumed. We want every hard-working fan to experience sports history so to celebrate the RFL’s inaugural season, the RFL is making this groundbreaking, all-access program available to ESPN+ subscribers as well as to RFL Barbarian Club members around the world via the league-owned and Kiswe-powered RFL Network direct to consumer platform.”

RFL Barbarian Club membership includes both NYC Champion Sevens premium tickets, the RFL League of Barbarians All-Access Tournament Pass, season ticket rights to the RFL’s 2024 league schedule, and other NYC Champion Sevens VIP rights and privileges. To secure RFL Barbarian Club membership, call 1-833-400-7735 or email [email protected].

Monday Night Football producer and Kwokman Productions CEO, Matt Kwok, confirmed, “The RFL has given us the green light to deliver what every sports fan could have only dreamed of; a dramatic championship, unparalleled live access to teams, players, officials on and off the field and even to historically off-limits owners’ boxes.”

RFL Co-Founder Deb Henretta added, “These are the kind of new media innovations surrounding the sport of rugby sevens that gave me great confidence the RFL will appeal to a broad market across all demographics.”

As head of the RFL’s innovative new media global pay-per-view operation, league President Kevin Wynne affirmed, “We are excited to have a technology leader like Kiswe spearheading the RFL’s efforts to transform the traditional pay-per-view model that has fueled the success of boxing and mixed martial arts for years by exploiting today’s direct-to-consumer streaming platforms and cutting-edge technology to offer global rugby fans unprecedented access to create a best-in-class PPV experience. It’s a thrilling moment for the sport, ESPN+ subscribers, and members of the RFL’s Barbarian Club.”

Echoing Wynne’s commitment to go where no league has gone before, Kiswe CEO Glenn Booth emphasized, “Kiswe is a leader in fan-first, streamed events and is uniquely qualified to partner with the RFL and Kwokman Productions. We have worked closely with many sports associations and teams to transform the sports viewing experience for digital fans and are excited to deliver a first-of-its-kind rugby pay-per-view experience for the RFL.”

To learn more about the World RFL and purchase premium tickets to the NYC Champion Sevens, visit https://nycsevens.com/ or Ticketmaster.

About the World Rugby Football League

The World RFL was founded to establish America’s first professional major rugby sevens league, delivering avid and casual fans an exciting, world-class live sports event and media experience. The World RFL will premiere on July 15, 2023, kicking off league play with its NYC Champion Sevens, showcasing World Rugby’s greatest teams playing for World Rugby’s richest prize – $1,000,000. The World RFL’s innovative start-up will target 2024 expansion of two playoff tournaments leading to the RFL’s 2024 Champion Sevens. Through collaboration with USA Rugby, the World RFL is committed to developing the league’s six-year growth into the top sixteen U.S. media markets, producing and distributing a range of sports, entertainment and gaming content, marketing initiatives, and grassroots programs aimed at educating and exciting America and the world’s rugby fans and players. The league is committed to offering sports franchise ownership across North America. For information about RFL franchise opportunities, contact Marc Wilson @ [email protected].

About Kiswe Mobile

Kiswe is an award-winning technology company that helps partners fully monetize their content. Trusted by the world’s biggest entertainment and sports brands, Kiswe allows customers to seamlessly customize content for specific audiences, distribute content live or on-demand to their audience with branded ticketing and event websites, and create interactive direct to fan experiences.

About Kwokman Productions

Kwokman Productions is a sports and entertainment production company with an innovative, global vision. Headquartered just outside of Los Angeles, California, Kwokman is involved in all stages of production to create and deliver content that drives results. Key to Kwokman’s success is its ability to leverage knowledge of both creative production and technical operations surrounding any broadcast.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 24.9 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

About Red Bull Arena

Built in 2010, Red Bull Arena is the home of the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer and Gotham FC of the National Women’s Soccer League. The Harrison, NJ-based stadium has also hosted some of the top soccer clubs in the world including FC Barcelona, Chelsea FC, Manchester United, Manchester City FC, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich, SL Benfica, Club America, Paris Saint Germain, AS Roma and Juventus as well as international squads including the United States Men’s and Women’s National Teams, Ecuador, Colombia, Czech Republic and Turkey. The Sports Turf Management Association named Red Bull Arena the “2021 Professional Soccer Field of the Year” and the venue has twice been selected as J.D. Power’s “Best in Fan Experience” from all New York/New Jersey professional sports and entertainment facilities.

