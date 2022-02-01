Textron Aviation Brings Simulator Options to Customers in Europe

WICHITA, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Textron Aviation announced today expanded support for business jet customers in Europe with the addition of a new Cessna Citation CJ3+/Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 Convertible Full-Flight Simulator in the region. The new simulator is scheduled to be ready for training at FlightSafety International’s Farnborough, England Learning Center in January 2025.





The Cessna Citation business jet family is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company. The Cessna Citation CJ3+/Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 Convertible Full-Flight Simulator is designed and manufactured by TRU Simulation + Training.

“Our customers rely on us to design and deliver the best aviation experience, and that includes supporting them throughout their entire aircraft ownership journey,” said Duncan Van De Velde, vice president, Sales, Europe. “We are pleased to share this new training option for customers in Europe who trust Cessna Citations to fulfill their missions.”

FlightSafety provides training for pilots, technicians and other aviation professionals from 167 countries and independent territories. The company’s Farnborough location offers EASA training for corporate and regional aircraft.

“We are excited to expand our extensive Cessna Citation training network into the region. Our partnership with Textron Aviation and TRU will provide a high-fidelity training device and enable us to deliver a high-quality training experience to our mutual customers,” said Brian Moore, CEO and Director of Operations, FlightSafety Textron Aviation Training.

Equipped with the latest Garmin G3000 avionics, the simulator features real aircraft parts throughout the cockpit, ensuring an accurate representation of the aircraft. TRU’s design incorporates its third-generation control loading system that produces a highly realistic flight experience.

“Pilot training is critical to our industry’s success,” said Jerry Messaris, vice president and general manager, TRU Simulation + Training. “We’re pleased to provide a world-class training device to compliment the legendary Cessna Citation lineup.”

The full-flight motion of the simulator integrates TRU’s REALCue system that uses an electric motion base with 42-inch-stroke actuators. The visual system is equipped with FlightSafety’s VITAL 1150 Image Generation system, a large array of high-resolution airfield models and high-definition projectors on a 200×40 degree display, creating an immersive training environment. TRU built the simulator using its latest frame design, which supports configurable seating and IOS arrangement and improved quick, easy access to internal equipment for device maintenance.

About the Cessna Citation M2 Gen2

With a thoughtfully designed interior from front to back, the Citation M2 Gen2 brings an enhanced cabin experience that includes premium interior styling, ambient accent lighting, remastered illuminated cupholders and an optional folding side-facing seat that converts into additional cargo storage. Productivity has been bolstered with the latest technology in the cabin, such as wireless charging capabilities and USB-A and USB-C ports at each cabin seat.

The Citation M2 Gen2 has a maximum cruise speed of 404 knots true airspeed (464 miles per hour) and a range of 1,550 nautical miles. The aircraft can operate at airports with runways as short as 3,210 feet and will climb to 41,000 feet in 24 minutes. The Citation M2 Gen2 is designed for single-pilot operation and features two Williams FJ44 engines, updated touch-controlled Garmin G3000 avionics and seating for seven passengers.

About the Cessna Citation CJ3+

The single-pilot Citation CJ3+ delivers exceptional performance, G3000 avionics and high-speed internet capabilities. Best-in-class acquisition and operating costs, seating for nine passengers, and up to 1,000 lbs of baggage capacity make the CJ3+ the ultimate utility player.

With a range of up to 2,040 nautical miles, the Citation CJ3+ is perfectly suited for the light jet market segment and can fly single-pilot and up to four passengers nonstop from Washington, D.C. to Mexico City; from London to Moscow; from Shanghai to Bangkok; or from Lima to São Paulo.

