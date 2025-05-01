World Chess Hall of Fame & Galleries Presents “Charles Houska: Master of Play”

An Immersive Retrospective from One of Saint Louis’s Most Iconic Pop Artists

SAINT LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The World Chess Hall of Fame & Galleries (WCHOF), the leading chess cultural center in the country, will present “Charles Houska: Master of Play,” a joyful and colorful retrospective celebrating the vibrant, whimsical world of Charles “Charlie” Houska—one of Saint Louis’s most beloved pop artists. On view from May 1, 2025, through April 5, 2026, this exhibition marks the artist’s 60th birthday and the 25th anniversary of his Central West End-based Houska Gallery.





Curated by WCHOF Chief Curator Shannon Bailey, “Master of Play” invites visitors into a visually immersive environment featuring more than 75 works spanning Houska’s remarkable 30+ year career. Known for his bold outlines, vivid palettes, and joyful portrayals of animals, portraits, and nature, Houska’s work brings a sense of optimism and fun to every canvas—and now, to the game of chess.

“This retrospective recognition by the WCHOF is such an amazing honor,” said Houska. “As an artist, the privilege and opportunity of putting it all together has been so fulfilling.”

In a special collaboration with the WCHOF, Houska has created brand-new chess-themed commissions, including an imaginative, exclusive 3D-printed chess set, glow-in-the-dark pieces showcased in a blacklight gallery space, and custom outdoor vinyl installations that extend the exhibition beyond the gallery walls “Charlie has turned the gallery into a ‘Fun House-ka,‘” said Bailey. “It’s a celebration not only of his artistic evolution but of his ongoing dedication to community, creativity and joy.”

The exhibition highlights key themes and milestones in Houska’s life, from his early influences—Andy Warhol and Keith Haring—to his transition from graphic designer to full-time artist. It also chronicles his impactful collaborations with organizations like St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Herman Miller HQ and Absolut Vodka. Through mural projects in schools and support of animal welfare groups like PAWS and Stray Rescue, Houska’s legacy extends well beyond gallery walls.

Visitors will also discover personal reflections, testimonials from fellow artists, and loaned works from more than 25 collectors. From his iconic fish motifs to his Foo Dog and Day of the Dead series, “Master of Play” offers a vibrant and heartfelt portrait of an artist who has made an indelible mark on Saint Louis and the broader world of contemporary art.

The Saint Louis community is invited to the opening reception of “Master of Play” on Thursday, May 1, 2025, from 5 to 8 p.m. Meet the artist, peruse the immersive exhibition, and enjoy appetizers and fishbowl cocktails by Brennan’s. Bring your young artists to our Play and Create Space, complete with poster-sized coloring pages of Houska’s work, face painting by Circus Kaput and open, all-level chess play with a grandmaster! Complimentary admission and valet. Click HERE to RSVP.

Admission is always free and open to the public. For more information about the exhibition and programming, please visit our website at worldchesshof.org.

About the World Chess Hall of Fame & Galleries

The World Chess Hall of Fame & Galleries (WCHOF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to building awareness of the cultural and artistic significance of chess. It opened on September 9, 2011, in the Central West End after moving from previous locations in New York, Washington, D.C., and Miami. Housed in a historic 15,900 square-foot residence-turned-business in Saint Louis’ Central West End neighborhood, the WCHOF features World Chess Hall of Fame inductees, the United States Chess Hall of Fame inductees selected by the U.S. Chess Trust, artifacts from the permanent collection and exhibitions highlighting the great players, historic games and rich cultural history of chess. The WCHOF partners with the Saint Louis Chess Club to provide innovative programming and outreach to local, national and international audiences. For more information, visit worldchesshof.org and on social: Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube channels.

WCHOF does not discriminate or permit harassment or discrimination on the basis of gender, race, color, national and ethnic origin in the treatment of individuals with respect to employment, or admission or access to WCHOF facilities, programs or activities.

Contacts

Media Contact:



World Chess Hall of Fame PR



media@worldchesshof.org