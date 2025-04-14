Kodiak Gas Services Breaks Ground on State-of-the-Art Facilities in Midland and Pecos

THE WOODLANDS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (“Kodiak”), a leader in contract gas compression and related services, began construction on two new cutting-edge facilities in Midland and Pecos, Texas. These investments underscore Kodiak’s strong commitment to operational excellence, employee development, and long-term commitment to the Permian Basin.





Kodiak hosted official groundbreaking ceremonies at both sites on April 14, 2025, with local Chamber of Commerce officials, partners, and Kodiak team members in attendance to commemorate these milestone projects.

Midland Facility: A Hub for Training and Operations Innovation

Spanning nearly 22 acres and encompassing over 140,000 square feet across multiple buildings, the new Midland, Texas facility will support Kodiak’s growing operations while offering advanced training and development opportunities for its workforce as the new home of Bears Academy.

Featuring dedicated shop space, indoor training labs with virtual reality technology, interactive classrooms and on-site student accommodations, Bears Academy will provide a training experience unmatched in the contract compression industry. The Midland facility is expected to be completed in June 2026.

Pecos Facility: A New Home for Western Permian Operations

Kodiak also broke ground on a new facility in Pecos, Texas, which will serve as the future home for its operations in the western portion of the Permian Basin. Spanning nearly nine acres and with over 24,000 square feet of shop and office space, the Pecos facility will focus on core service and operational excellence, allowing Kodiak to better serve its customers throughout West Texas. It is expected to be completed in December 2025.

Two New Facilities. Two Cities. One Clear Goal.

These investments reflect Kodiak’s ongoing commitment to better serve its customers while empowering its workforce. The facilities are purpose-built to strengthen operations, elevate training, and give employees the tools they need to thrive—because Kodiak understands that great service starts with a great team.

“The groundbreaking of our new facilities in Midland and Pecos marks an exciting next chapter in Kodiak’s journey across the Permian Basin,” said Chad Lenamon, EVP and Chief Operations Officer of Kodiak Gas Services. “These projects represent our continued investment in our people, our customers, and the communities where we operate. We’re building for the future—with purpose and drive.”

About Kodiak

Kodiak is a leading contract compression services provider in the United States, serving as a critical link in the infrastructure that enables the safe and reliable production and transportation of natural gas and oil. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Kodiak provides contract compression and related services to oil and gas producers and midstream customers in high–volume gas gathering systems, processing facilities, multi-well gas lift applications and natural gas transmission systems.

