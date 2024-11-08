Wondershare UniConverter V16 Elevates Video Production with Advanced AI Features

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Wondershare UniConverter, a global leader in video conversion, is thrilled to announce the release of UniConverter V16, a major update designed to streamline creative workflows and enhance productivity. This latest version embodies Wondershare’s commitment to innovation and excellence, providing users with powerful tools and user-centric design to simplify complex multimedia tasks for creators worldwide.

With UniConverter V16, users gain access to an upgraded suite of features that elevate the multimedia experience through enhanced conversion, intelligent compression, and advanced video and image enhancement tools.

The powerful capabilities of UniConverter V16 include:

Enhanced Video Conversion Capabilities

UniConverter V16 now supports video conversion up to 8K Ultra HD, and with Intel® Graphics, it sees a boost in processing speeds by up to 20%.

Additionally, UniConverter is now fully compatible with the latest devices, including iPhone 16 Series, Samsung Galaxy Series, as well as popular action cameras like GoPro HERO13 Black and DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, Professional editing formats like GoPro CineForm intermediate codec and other intraframe codecs are also included, ensuring a seamless workflow for creators.

Intelligent Video Compression

The AI-Enhanced Compression Mode smartly optimizes video bitrates, achieving a remarkable reduction of up to 150% in file size without compromising high-quality playback. You can easily compress your videos to the desired size while maintaining the best quality, making them ideal for fast sharing via email or websites, and seamless uploading to platforms like YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok.

Advanced Video and Image Enhancement

UniConverter V16 is designed for speed and quality, with a 68.75% boost in processing speed for 1080p video. Advanced one-click enhancement, frame interpolation, and noise reduction work together to improve overall video clarity. Additionally, the image enhancement tool now supports batch processing, old photo restoration, and super-resolution scaling up to 8x, producing stunning visuals.

Auto Subtitle Generator and Translator

The Auto Subtitle Generator simplifies the process of creating subtitles with a single click, offering seamless translation into over 130 languages and automatic synchronization with the video timeline. This innovative feature not only streamlines video editing but also significantly boosts the accessibility and global appeal of your content, ensuring it resonates with a wide range of audiences.

Bulk Video Editing

UniConverter V16 enables batch trimming, resizing, and watermarking of videos. It also allows you to save custom parameter presets for later reuse, which significantly improves efficiency and simplifies repetitive tasks.

Watermark Removal

The Watermark removal algorithm now supports batch processing for both videos and images, allowing users to efficiently eliminate unwanted watermarks by processing up to 100 images or 20 videos simultaneously.

User Interface Enhancements

The UI/UX design upgrade offers a simplified experience with improved navigation across key modules, including the homepage, converter, download, and compression settings, allowing users to work more intuitively and efficiently.

“We are committed to providing seamless solutions that remove barriers to video production and sharing, ensuring that everyone can express their unique vision with ease and impact,” said Desmond, Product leader of UniConverter. “Looking to the future, we aim to make multimedia storytelling more accessible and effortless for creators everywhere.”

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare UniConverter V16 is compatible with both Windows and macOS, including full support for the latest versions of these operating systems. Purchase options include an Annual Plan at USD 59.99, or a Perpetual Plan at USD 99.99.

About Wondershare

As a renowned global leader in creativity and productivity solutions, Wondershare is dedicated to making cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone, fostering increased efficiency and creativity. Our commitment to excellence has been recognized through prestigious accolades from organizations like The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. With a user base spanning over 100 million individuals across 200 countries and regions, we offer diverse software solutions encompassing video editing, PDF manipulation, data recovery, diagram creation, graphic design, and more, all focused on one principle: Creativity Simplified.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-uniconverter-v16-elevates-video-production-with-advanced-ai-features-302299826.html

SOURCE Wondershare Technology