Toei Animation’s Hypergalactic Game Universe Launches with Twin Atlas’ Monkey Quest and 7 Additional Supporting Games and Experiences From Leading Roblox Developers

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Toei Animation, in collaboration with Spaceport and Twin Atlas is excited to announce Hypergalactic: Monkey Quest, a Roblox game launched in support of the upcoming feature film, Hypergalactic. This highly anticipated game, developed by 2023 Roblox Studio of the Year Twin Atlas, serves as the central player hub for a connected universe of interconnected games and experiences on Roblox beginning with an additional 7 games, all licensed through Spaceport Technologies. Studios developing the soon to be released games and experiences include Banana Studios, Boss Studio, Brave Turtles, Fire Games, Intention Entertainment, Method Men Studios and Misfits Gaming.

Monkey Quest, the core game at the center of the Hypergalactic Universe, offers fans a first glimpse into the vibrant and action-packed world of Hypergalactic, featuring immersive gameplay, stunning visuals, and engaging storylines. As players navigate through the core game, they will have the opportunity to explore interconnected games that expand on the Hypergalactic universe, each offering unique experiences and exclusive content. Players can transport themselves to the different games by utilizing portals that are strategically positioned in the game. This gives them an ever-growing variety of games and experiences that currently range from tower defense style games to restaurant management to themed takeovers, and will grow over time.

Le Zhang, Founder and CEO of Spaceport, shared his excitement: “The launch of the Hypergalactic core game on Roblox is a major milestone for Toei Animation and Spaceport. By creating a central hub and connecting it with a universe of licensed games, we are providing fans with a comprehensive and dynamic series of experiences that will introduce them to the most exciting new IP from Toei Animation.”

Yoshi Ikezawa, Head of International Co-Production at Toei Animation, added, “We are thrilled to see the launch of the first series of games for Hypergalactic, developed by so many talented Roblox game developers. Monkey Quest serves as the gateway to a larger universe of interactive experiences, allowing fans to dive deep into the world of Hypergalactic. By collaborating with multiple development studios through Spaceport, we can offer a diverse array of games that capture the essence of our film. Creating moments of delight as our new fans [IKEZAWA1] immerse themselves into the stories of Hypergalactic.”

Launching multiple games prior to the film release is an innovative and brand-new strategic approach designed to build excitement and anticipation for the new characters and IP featured in Hypergalactic. By engaging fans early with immersive gameplay and interactive experiences, Toei Animation aims to introduce the audience to the rich narrative and complex characters of Hypergalactic, creating a strong emotional connection even before the movie hits theaters. This multi-game universe allows for a deeper exploration of the Hypergalactic world, providing fans with varied perspectives and adventures that enrich their overall experience and investment in the story.

To experience the game, you can find it on the Roblox store here: https://www.roblox.com/games/77343145631801/Hypergalactic-Monkey-Quest

About Spaceport

Spaceport is building the Internet of IP (Intellectual Property) by seamlessly connecting brands and agencies with the world’s largest network of creators and developers. The company’s mission is to democratize access to the world’s best IPs, empowering owners to unlock new revenue streams and enhance fan engagement. As the leading solution for creators on top platforms like Roblox, Fortnite and Threadless, Spaceport is shaping a future where all IP, both online and offline, is efficiently managed and monetized through their innovative web3-based infrastructure. Founded in 2022 with offices in Boston and Los Angeles, Spaceport is pioneering the future of IP.

About Toei Animation Inc.

Toei Animation Co., Ltd. ranks amongst the world’s most prolific animation production studios. The company’s operations include animation development and production, and worldwide marketing and program licensing. The company is expanding its business worldwide under its corporation principle of “becoming a leader in initiating creations which deliver ‘dreams’ and ‘hope’ to children and people all over the world”. Since its founding in 1956, Toei Animation Co., Ltd. has produced more than 13,316 episodes of TV series (more than 230 titles) and more than 258 long feature films (as of March 2022), such as “Mazinger Z”, “Dragon Ball” series, “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” series, “One Piece”, and more. Many works transcend generations and are enjoyed by parents and children alike.

About Twin Atlas

Twin Atlas is a leader in Roblox development and the metaverse. With notable award-winning games and activations with top brands, Twin Atlas has accumulated over 3.6 billion total plays, alongside a dedicated team of over 60 full-time developers internationally. Committed to creating breakthrough experiences and original content, Twin Atlas strives to achieve high quality entertainment, as well as creating innovative and engaging metaverse experiences that captivate players of all ages.

