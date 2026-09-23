Wondershare Recoverit V15 Advances Data Recovery with Deeper Understanding of Creative Files

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Wondershare today announced the launch of Wondershare Recoverit V15, the latest version of its data recovery software designed to support photographers, videographers, filmmakers, and other content creators. Building on its data recovery capabilities, V15 brings greater understanding to the scenarios creators encounter, the formats they work with, and the devices they rely on.

The update introduces Professional SD Card Recovery, AI Search after Scan, Recovery Quality Evaluation, Auto Repair, Mac Data Recovery, and Partition Recovery. These enhancements are designed to give creators greater control and confidence when recovering valuable creative files, from the initial scan through the recovery process.

Understanding More File Formats

Creative workflows involve a wide range of image, video, and storage formats, each with different structures and characteristics. Recoverit V15 enhances its ability to work with these formats and the structures that contain them.

Professional SD Card Recovery provides a specialized recovery workflow for camera SD cards and other storage cards used by creators. The feature can identify information associated with cameras, drones, and action cameras and use factors such as device type, card type, and data-loss scenario to determine an appropriate scanning strategy. It also supports the organization of recovered materials according to camera directory structures and relationships between associated files.

V15 also introduces Partition Recovery for Windows to address cases where the underlying storage structure has been lost or become inaccessible. Recoverit can analyze partition and file-system information on SD cards, hard drives, external drives, and USB drives to identify possible lost partitions and allow users to preview their contents before proceeding with recovery.

Understanding More Recovery Scenarios

Creators can encounter different recovery needs depending on the type of content they work with and the circumstances surrounding data loss. Recoverit V15 introduces capabilities designed around these scenarios, helping users work more efficiently with large volumes of creative materials.

For recovery results containing large numbers of photos and other creative files, AI Search after Scan helps users navigate materials according to shooting time, shooting batches, device information, and file type. Local AI analysis can generate tags based on image content, while natural-language search allows users to locate materials by describing what they are looking for. Related files, including RAW and JPEG images and video files with associated proxy, subtitle, or thumbnail files, can also be organized together.

The upgraded Photo and Video Recovery allows users to preview supported 4K, 6K, and 8K footage before completing recovery. Users can review video content and information including duration, resolution, frame rate, encoding, and shooting time, helping them identify the footage they need before recovering large files.

V15 also introduces Recovery Quality Evaluation and Auto Repair to help users assess recovered files. The software analyzes file structures, metadata, and preview status to help determine whether supported images and videos are likely to be usable. When supported damaged files are identified, users can proceed with the available repair workflow.

Understanding More Devices

Creative data is increasingly distributed across cameras, removable storage, computers, and other connected devices. Recoverit V15 expands its support for the devices and environments used in modern creative workflows.

For Mac creators, V15 supports newer Apple Silicon environments, including M5-based Macs and Mac Neo, with improvements across device recognition, scanning, and preview workflows. The software also supports creator-related data such as Final Cut Pro and iMovie projects and Photos Library data. Users can save recovery results to iCloud when additional local storage is needed.

“Creators should be able to stay focused on their work with greater confidence that their valuable files can be recovered when unexpected data loss occurs,” said Dirk Sun, Product Director of Wondershare Recoverit. “With Recoverit V15, we are continuing to make data recovery more closely aligned with the way creators work. Our goal is to give creators greater confidence and flexibility when managing unexpected data loss, so they can return to their creative work with less disruption.”

Wondershare Recoverit V15 is available for Windows and Mac. For more information, visit Wondershare Recoverit.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission “Creativity Simplified”, Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora, Virbo and SelfyzAI for video editing; PDFelement for document management; and EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming. With over 2 billion cumulative active users across all products and a presence in over 200 countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

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SOURCE Wondershare