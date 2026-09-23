Vuzix Broadens Enterprise Smart Glasses Distribution Across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Markets Through CommsPlus

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, today announced that it has entered into a wide-ranging distribution agreement with CommsPlus Distribution (“CommsPlus”), an Australia-based value-added distributor, and has received and shipped against an initial six-figure smart glasses order.

CommsPlus will distribute Vuzix AI-powered smart glasses across Australia, New Zealand and selected Pacific markets, providing value-added distribution, technical enablement and channel development to accelerate enterprise XR adoption.

The partnership will leverage CommsPlus’ specialist channel network under a Value-Added Distributor (VAD) model focused on partner recruitment, technical enablement, solution development, proof-of-concept programs and industry-specific market activation.

CommsPlus will recruit software developers, systems integrators and AI solution providers to combine Vuzix smart glasses with industry-specific applications and enterprise workflows. Solutions will leverage AI-powered vision, remote assistance, digital workflows and enterprise integrations to improve frontline productivity using Vuzix M400™ and LX1™ smart glasses.

Initial markets include mining and resources, logistics, healthcare and telehealth, utilities, field services, manufacturing, electrical contracting and other frontline applications. The partnership will also explore government and defense opportunities where hands-free workflows, remote expert guidance and secure wearable computing are gaining momentum.

“This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for CommsPlus to help accelerate enterprise XR adoption throughout Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific. By combining Vuzix’ industry-leading smart glasses with AI-driven applications, specialist software partners and our value-added distribution model, we’re enabling organizations to improve productivity, worker safety and operational efficiency across frontline industries,” said Paul Bailye, Group MD of CommsPlus Distribution.

“We are excited to work with CommsPlus to establish Vuzix as the leading enterprise smart glasses platform across Australia and New Zealand. Their value-added distribution approach, deep enterprise communications expertise and strong reseller network make them an ideal partner to help organizations deploy AI-powered wearable solutions that improve productivity, safety and operational efficiency,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.

About CommsPlus Distribution

CommsPlus Distribution is the distribution partner of choice for leading technology vendors, delivering specialist unified communications, collaboration and emerging technology solutions across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific. Through its Value-Added Distribution model, CommsPlus combines technical expertise, channel enablement, solution development, marketing support and logistics to help vendors and reseller partners successfully bring innovative enterprise technologies to market.

Supporting a network of specialist reseller partners, CommsPlus works across corporate, government, healthcare, education and industrial markets, providing product planning, technical support and training, pre-sales design, warehousing and supply chain services. For more information, visit the CommsPlus Distribution website.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-enabled Smart Glasses for enterprise, as well as waveguides and advanced optical components for OEM and ODMs in the enterprise, medical, defense, security, and consumer markets. Its business is organized around three core areas: Vuzix branded Enterprise Smart Glasses, OEM/ODM customer Smart Glasses and HUD programs, and Waveguide Design and Manufacturing. Vuzix designs and manufactures diffractive waveguides at its Rochester, New York facility using custom-assembled nanoimprint lithography lines and proprietary processes and materials for the volume replication of nanoscale optical structures. This platform supplies waveguides for Vuzix’s smart glasses and partner OEM display programs and supports the Company’s early-stage development of optical interconnect components for AI data centers.

Founded in 1997, Vuzix holds more than 500 patents and patents pending, along with numerous IP licenses covering optics, head-mounted displays and augmented reality wearables, and has received more than 20 Consumer Electronics Show awards for innovation. The Company is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol VUZI and maintains operations in Rochester, New York, and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship, future opportunities and orders with CommsPlus Distribution and its customers, and among other things the Company’s leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as “believes,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should” and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

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SOURCE Vuzix Corporation