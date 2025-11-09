Women Leading the Psychedelic Renaissance: Female Voices Take Center Stage at Cannadelic Global

Cannadelic Global Summit returns to St. Petersburg on November 9, 2025, and this year’s speaker slate marks a historic shift: women will command the stage with some of the most pioneering, emotionally evocative and scientifically advanced talks of the entire conference.

From erotic neurobiology to trauma regression, cannabinoid intimacy, athletic rebirth, and prosperity consciousness – the future of psychedelic medicine is being rewritten by powerful women practitioners, educators, scientists, clinicians, and somatic healers.

Cannadelic Global 2025 proudly spotlights these women as headliners:

FEATURED WOMEN KEYNOTES

Dr. Angela Fisher, PhD – Bionic Bloom / NEI

From Blushing to Bonding: Erotic Neurobiology and the New Language of Love

A TED-style sensory keynote exploring the neuroscience of kissing, desire, safety, and how psychedelics repair relational attachment.

Heather Riley Heemstra – Rockstar Blends

Sexual Healing and the Endocannabinoid System

How plant allies activate sensual reawakening, trauma repair, and nervous system balance for women and survivors reclaiming ownership of erotic agency.

Cheryl Moore – Bionic Bloom Flagship Regression Therapist

Regression and the Brain’s Healing Code

How regression therapy builds new neural pathways comparable to psychedelic states – especially for complex trauma.

Dr. Lauren Leiva – The ExerScience Center

Real-Life Magic: Transforming Healing Into Prosperity

How somatic activation, abundance consciousness, and integrative therapy move people from survival → thriving wealth.

Alli Williams – Ret. Professional Athlete / Integration Coach / Bionic Bloom + NEI

From Athlete To Alchemist: Finding Purpose & Meaning After Sports

An athlete’s radical identity reinvention after performance-driven life – and how psychedelic support guides meaning after burnout.

Why This Matters

The psychedelic renaissance isn’t just biochemical. It’s relational. Emotional. Feminine. Embodied.

Women are not simply participating in this renaissance – they are architecting it.

Their voices are reframing:

Safety

Consent

Pleasure

Integration

Nervous system intelligence

The sacredness of connection

The ethics of transformation

They’re expanding the psychedelic narrative beyond outcomes and into felt humanity.

Join Us

Cannadelic Global Summit

Nov 9, 2025

2201 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Tickets + Schedule → https://cannadelic.miami/get-tickets/

Presenting sponsor: Bionic Bloom Wellness Collective + The Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute (NEI)

Contact: Ethan Owens

ethan@bionicbloom.org

St. Petersburg, FL

