Kraft Mac & Cheese Unveils New Apple Pie Flavor Just in Time for Thanksgiving

The brand enlists “ultimate pie guy,” Jason Biggs, to launch the epic mashup of two American classics​ ​

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kraft Mac & Cheese is giving fans something to talk about at the Thanksgiving table this year. Introducing: Apple Pie flavored Kraft Mac & Cheese. Mac & cheese and apple pie are two of the most iconic Thanksgiving dishes and this year, Kraft Mac & Cheese is combining the two holiday classics into one shockingly delicious and unforgettable dish for a limited time only.









To announce the new flavor, Kraft Mac & Cheese has teamed up with the ultimate pie guy, Jason Biggs, in a partnership that’s just as unexpected as the flavor pairing. For the partnership, Jason leans into his legendary pie persona to help bring the new Kraft Mac & Cheese Apple Pie flavor to life with self-aware humor and a slice of nostalgia. Jason embodies the unexpected, conversation-starting flavor, proving that some pairings are just meant to be. The 15 second spot can be viewed here.

“Kraft Mac & Cheese Apple Pie flavor is daring yet delicious, and is bound to be the talk of the Thanksgiving table this year,” said actor, producer and director Jason Biggs. “I love that no matter your age, mac & cheese and apple pie are both Thanksgiving favorites that bring everyone together. Because of that, I wanted to ensure this partnership came to life in the same spirit with a nod to my past, but also reflecting where I’m at today. Similar to Kraft Mac & Cheese and I teaming up, this flavor combo is unexpected, but it just works.”

Sweet and savory combinations have remained a consistent flavor trend, and classics like apple and cheese continue to captivate America.1 More specifically, consumers have a long history of putting cheddar cheese atop their slices of apple pie.2 Kraft Mac & Cheese Apple Pie flavor satisfies this consumer craving in a new way by marrying the familiar creaminess of Kraft Mac & Cheese with the cinnamon and tart green apple notes of apple pie for a flavor that feels both familiar and adventurous.

Launching ahead of Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving celebrations, Kraft Mac & Cheese Apple Pie flavor is a limited time offer designed to celebrate daring flavor exploration just in time for the biggest dining holiday of the year. Jason’s partnership underscores the humor, charm, and playful spirit at the heart of the new flavor.

“This holiday season, we wanted to create a memorable experience for mac & cheese fans that felt as unexpected as this flavor pairing,” said Cheryl Barbee, Communications Director, Kraft Mac & Cheese at The Kraft Heinz Company. “The new Apple Pie flavor rounds out our flavor innovations for 2025 with its nostalgic blend of classic Thanksgiving dishes and bold flavor, marking the beginning of more shockingly delicious innovations to come from the brand.”

Kraft Mac & Cheese Apple Pie flavor is available today, November 3 on Walmart.com for $1.48 while supplies last. For more information, follow Kraft Mac & Cheese on Instagram @kraft_macandcheese and TikTok @maccheesebykraft.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2024 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of eight consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.

