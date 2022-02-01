WMTW, WGME-TV, WPFO, and WMEA-TV/WCBB Launch NextGen TV in Portland, Maine

Local Broadcasters Bring High-Tech Television to Local Viewers

PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Five leading television stations serving the Portland Maine television market have begun broadcasting with NextGen TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology. The launch includes WMTW (ABC), WGME-TV (CBS), WPFO (FOX), WMEA-TV (Maine Public) and WCBB (PBS).





Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet and digital apps, NextGen TV can support a wide range of features that are currently in development. In addition to providing a new, improved way for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerts, NextGen TV features stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast to create a more life-like experience.

NextGen TV adds a new dimension to TV viewing, with vibrant video and new Voice+ dialogue enhancement that brings voices to the foreground. Movie theater-quality sound lets viewers hear every voice clearly and keeps volume consistent across channels. NextGen TV can also be enhanced with Internet content to enable viewers to get the most out of live sports, live news, and live events in real-time, without looking away from TV screens.

Powered by ATSC 3.0, NextGen TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade in history. Features available on NextGen TV will vary by device and station as broadcasters roll out service across the country.

The launch in Portland follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. WPFO, which is owned by Cunningham, has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WPFO will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format. All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets.

BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations.

From New York to Honolulu and from Miami to Seattle, NextGen TV service is already on the air in more than 70 cities across the country reaching three out of four people. Portland viewers can learn more about NextGen TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers links to many available NextGen TV set and converter models.

Antenna viewers without NextGen TV sets can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure uninterrupted service. Rescan instructions are available at fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

About WGME-TV – Sinclair

WGME-TV is a leading television station in the Portland-Auburn television market. The station is owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group, LLC, a subsidiary of Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. Sinclair owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD and The Nest; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. For more information, see wgme.com and sbgi.net.

About WPFO – Cunningham

WPFO is owned and operated by Cunningham Broadcasting Corporation, an independent television broadcast company that, together with its subsidiaries, owns and/or operates 20 television stations in eighteen markets across the United States. Cunningham is a Maryland corporation headquartered in Baltimore. For more information, please visit cunninghambroadcasting.com.

About WMTW – Hearst

Hearst Television owns and/or operates 35 television and two radio stations serving 27 media markets across 39 states reaching 24 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over more than 120 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Its Hearst Media Production Group unit produces original programming across linear and streaming platforms for domestic and international distribution. Its Very Local app, free to download on household OTT devices and available across popular streaming services, offers 24/7 access to local news, weather and an array of local and regional programming. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry’s premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.

About WCBB/WMEA-TV – Maine Public

Maine Public is Maine’s premier, independent media resource, dedicated to creating exceptional opportunities for the communities it serves to engage with critical issues, compelling stories, and quality entertainment. Maine Public is renowned for creating award-winning programs, as well as airing content from PBS, NPR, and other independent producers. Formed in 1992, Maine Public is an independently owned and operated nonprofit organization with office and studio locations in Bangor, Lewiston, and Portland, Maine. For more information, visit mainepublic.org.

About BitPath

BitPath is building the nation’s first dedicated broadcast data network to provide innovative new services like BitPoint™ and NavPath™ at a fraction of the cost of other systems. Based in Arlington, Virginia, the BitPath network covers dozens of cities. For more information, visit bitpath.com.

