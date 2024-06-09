TheXPlace and Unity Kick-off Summer Game Jam

Weeklong jam welcomes developers of all skill levels to create games using Unity’s latest AI tech, Unity Muse; offers seasoned veterans as mentors with inspirational keynotes each day

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–TheXPlace (https://thexplace.ai/), the only all-in-one vertical talent marketplace for the video game industry, and Unity [NYSE: U] (https://unity.com/), the world’s leading platform of tools for creators to build and grow real-time games, apps, and experiences across multiple platforms, today announced the companies have partnered to launch the Summer Game Jam: a one- week challenge where developers of all skill levels will create games while gaining invaluable insights from seasoned industry pros and trailblazers. Participants will also have access to Unity Muse, Unity’s newest AI innovation that superpowers game development and creativity. Summer Game Jam will run from June 13 through June 19, 2024.





While the Summer Game Jam welcomes all developers over the age of 18, early career professionals are specifically encouraged to participate. The hope is that the jam will bridge the gap for those with limited experience looking to break into companies with often unrealistic experience requirements – providing the valuable experience needed to succeed. This is helpful given only 5% of jobs cater to early career professionals at a time when the games industry is ripe with uncertainty.

“The Summer Game Jam is a fantastic opportunity for early career professionals to collaborate with professionals across the globe, work with the latest tech, and ultimately be in a better position when the market shifts and more roles open,” said Maya Rand, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, TheXPlace. “We’re honored to be partnering with Unity. Their community brings incredible expertise and fosters a certain spirit of learning and innovation that will enable teams to create complex yet creative games within the tight timeline of a game jam. I look forward to playing the games these global communities create.”

Joining the Summer Game Jam is easy – just create and verify your profile on TheXPlace, then join or form a team on the Games tab. The Event Overview Page will be updated with relevant team information, including key dates:

June 9, 2024: Summer Game Jam theme is announced

June 10-12, 2024: Meetup with other jammers via TheXPlace Coffee Chats

June 19, 2024: Submit your game by noon PT!

June 25, 2025: Watch live game reviews and pitch evaluations by prominent figures from diverse backgrounds in VC, publishing, and entrepreneurship

“We believe that students are the key to shaping the future of our industry. We want to do everything we can to support their journey, especially those from underrepresented and marginalized groups. Part of that strategy is giving them access to the tools they need like the Unity Editor, which is now in the hands of over 900K students. The next part is helping them find exposure to the industry through collaborative events like Game Jams – we’re excited to partner with TheXPlace to bring this to fruition.” said Jessica Lindl, VP Social Impact, Unity.

As part of the program, TheXPlace will offer keynote speakers, office hours and mentorships from experts covering a variety of topics like Production, Narrative Design, Audio, Technical Art, QA, UI/UX, Unity, 3D modeling, 3D animation, and more. Specific programming details and speakers will be announced soon.

The Summer Game Jam is one of the many events hosted on TheXPlace Events Portal: a place where members can come together to learn, connect, and grow their careers. Members can upskill, meet other game professionals, and participate in workshops and game jams from wherever they are. And because all attendees are already vetted, the Events Portal is a safe space for all participants.

For studios, events can be used as a pipeline to interact with experienced and passionate professionals. Companies can host events – from workshops and speaker talks to workshops, game jams and more – allowing studios to engage with potential hires in a more casual, non-committal environment.

To join the Summer Game Jam, sign up here. To learn more about TheXPlace, visit https://thexplace.ai/, or follow us on LinkedIn.

About TheXPlace

TheXPlace is the only all-in-one vertical marketplace tailored to the unique needs of studios, publishers, agencies, and professional video game talent. Founded in 2021 by video game industry veteran, Maya Rand, TheXPlace gives talent and studios alike the ability to hire better talent faster. The company is privately funded and based out of Santa Clara, CA, with a workforce that is intentionally distributed globally to celebrate the diverse backgrounds of the global video games community. Visit https://thexplace.ai/ to learn more.

About Unity

Unity [NYSE: U] is the world’s leading platform of tools for creators to build and grow real-time games, apps, and experiences across multiple platforms, from mobile, PC, and console, to spatial computing. For more information, visit Unity.com.

