Wisycom Embarks on a New Chapter of Leadership

TOMBOLO, ITALY,JULY 30, 2025 — Wisycom SRL ,a global leader in RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, today announces a transition in corporate management, appointing Davide Morsiani as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Gerrit Buhe as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), while Andrea Bulfon will continue as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Marika Stangherlin has been promoted to Chief Sales Officer (CSO). These changes mark a natural step in a business development plan that began in 2022 to streamline operations and prepare Wisycom for future growth in an evolving global market.

Wisycom SRL’s new leadership team Davide Morsiani, CEO (top left), Gerrit Buhe, CTO (top right), Andrea Bulfon, COO (bottom left) and Marika Stangherlin (bottom right).

As part of the transition, Wisycom founders Massimo Polo and Enzo Frigo have stepped down from their roles as CEO and CTO, respectively. Their visionary work laid the foundation for a company renowned for innovation, quality and customer attention. With Wisycom’s industry contributions spanning across numerous in-ear monitoring, wireless microphone and RF-over-fiber solutions, the brand can be found on some of the world’s most demanding installations and events.

“Wisycom has grown tremendously in recent years, emphasizing the need for a more comprehensive business structure to continue to meet the commitments made to the industries we serve,” says Morsiani. “With reliability and sound quality at the core of Wisycom’s products and taking into consideration our rapidly expanding rate of innovation, all forthcoming development will be for the direct benefit of our trusted customers. We thank Massimo and Enzo for their decades of passionate leadership to the brand and look forward to honoring their legacy as we bring Wisycom into the future.”

Davide Morsiani now leads as CEO, having worked with Wisycom since June 2023. With extensive experience across multiple operational roles in a variety of sectors, including manufacturing and supply-chain operations, Morsiani has the visionary leadership and organizational insight necessary to bring Wisycom to the next level.

As CTO, Gerrit Buhe’s RF and wireless technology knowledge spans over three decades, including 20 years of professional audio research and product development. This background aligns perfectly with Wisycom’s identity as a highly professional partner in the pro audio industry and his capabilities will directly benefit the expansion of the brand’s product portfolio.

Confirmed as COO in February 2021, Andrea Bulfon has an outstanding background in all operations processes, including manufacturing, purchasing, logistics and quality assurance. In addition to pro audio and RF development, Bulfon’s 35 years of expertise extends across printed circuit board production, electronic engineering and medical devices.

A dedicated sales professional, Wisycom’s new CSO, Marika Stangherlin first joined the company in January 2017 and most recently served as the company’s Global Sales Manager. Her longstanding and trusted relationships with all Wisycom sales partners and distributors are key to the brand’s future, which will be a major emphasis in this next chapter of Wisycom.

Together with the highly skilled experts who drive Wisycom, the company’s new leadership group is committed to steering the company toward new innovative opportunities. “The road ahead is promising, and our customers can count on the fact that our commitment to excellence remains unchanged,” adds Morsiani.