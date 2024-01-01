Game Developers Conference Appoints Games Industry Luminary Mark DeLoura Executive Director of Innovation & Growth

Former Executive at Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft and Senior Advisor for Digital Media at the Obama White House, Mark DeLoura Will Help Shape a New Era of GDC

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Game Developers Conference (GDC), the world’s largest and longest-running event serving professionals dedicated to the art and science of making games, has appointed longtime GDC advisor and videogame advocate Mark DeLoura as the Executive Director of Innovation & Growth, a new leadership role to ensure GDC’s strategy, programming and presence are future-facing and deeply connected to the industry it serves. Heading into its 40th edition, GDC is transforming into a Festival of Gaming, expanding its scope to represent the full game-making ecosystem and better meet the needs of the contemporary games industry. GDC 2026 will return to the Moscone Center in San Francisco next year, Monday, March 9 to Friday, March 13, 2026.





Mark’s career has been defined by an intellectual curiosity and an exploration of the endless possibilities of game development around education, inclusion, civic engagement and the public good. In his more than three decades experience he has held such wide-ranging titles as journalist, technical director, vice president of technology, consultant, advocate and senior advisor. On the console side, Mark helped launch iconic game platforms like Nintendo 64, GameCube and PlayStation 3. He has authored programming books and served as the editor-in-chief of Game Developer Magazine, helping generations better understand game technology.

Mark’s history with GDC goes as far back as helping oversee the original event’s transition from the Computer Game Developers Conference (1988-1999) into the inclusive, globally relevant platform now known as the Game Developers Conference, and he has served as an advisor for the event for more than 10 years. Mark’s technical and academic understanding of game development culminated in his role as the Senior Advisor for Digital Media at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy under President Obama.

In his ongoing advocacy of the positive influence of gaming technology, Mark’s new role as Executive Director of Innovation & Growth of GDC puts him center stage in an exciting effort to shape the next chapter of GDC. In its 40th edition, the new GDC will be a reimagined platform that reflects the entire game-making ecosystem, and Mark’s vision, grounded in years of industry insight, will help to shape this broader strategy and ensure it delivers meaningful value to every corner of the community.

“Mark has been a longtime member of the GDC family,” said Nina Brown, Vice President of Gaming at Informa Festivals. “We could not have a better leader joining to help change the game as GDC becomes an inclusive Festival of Gaming to better serve the industry we all love. He is among the rare few that have the holistic perspective of the rapidly evolving industry from the inside out.”

“GDC has always been a home for people who care deeply about making games and now it’s transforming into something even more ambitious!” said Mark DeLoura, GDC’s Executive Director of Innovation & Growth. “It’s incredibly exciting to step into this role to ensure that GDC remains connected to the community while expanding to serve everyone who is shaping the future of games.”

