Wisycom Announces Updates to MTK982 Dual-Wideband Transmitter at NAMM 2024

Latest Features Offer Enhanced User Experience for the System, Which has the Widest Switching Bandwidth Available and Remote Control Functionality

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, JANUARY 11, 2024 — Wisycom, a global leader in the design and build of sophisticated RF solutions, will showcase the latest updates to its versatile MTK982 dual-wideband, stereo IEM/IFB transmitter at the 2024 NAMM Show (Booth 18504). As the widest switching bandwidth transmitter available among any in-ear monitor system (up to 300 MHz), the MTK982 enables users to find the best possible frequency anywhere in the world. Now, customers are afforded an entirely new user experience with key updates, such as an improved layout of the front panel status page and menu customization, among other interface enhancements.

With new fonts for improved visibility of the transmitter name, frequency and TX status, user control will be improved. There will also be key parameter information displayed on the front panel LCD screen, such as receiver type, audio output and IP address, and the RF power information will be more prominently shown. Users can also customize their menu by selecting “Basic Mode,” which implements a more simplified structure, or “Advanced Mode” for more experienced applications.

“Customers have been very excited about the advanced functionality of the MTK982 since we launched it earlier this year,” says John Kowalski, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Wisycom Inc. “These latest updates are the direct result of feedback we have received from our users in the field, and we look forward to showcasing them, along with the wideband capabilities of the system, to all 2024 NAMM Show attendees.”

In addition to its wideband RF functionality, the MTK982 transmitter features DIGICOM multi-brand compatibility software, which makes it possible for users to integrate the transmitter with a variety of third-party receivers. The transmitter also has stereo, mono and intercom audio modulation, along with an optional redundant power supply and an output power of up to 2 Watts.

With the highest quality audio and extremely low spurious emission, the MTK982 can generate multiple types of RF modulations, making it ideal for a variety of live musical events and productions.

Additionally, the transmitter’s low interference output features wideband intermodulation phase cancellation. This, combined with its Direct Digital Synthesis (DDS) signal, allows the MTK982 to offer the highest quality signal available in an IEM/IFB transmitter.

The MTK982 also has Stationary Wave Ratio (SWR) sensing on its antenna outputs. The 470-770 MHz frequency range in Europe (470-663 MHz in North America), in conjunction with the BFLT1 transmitter and BFLR1 receiver, enables the MTK982 to transmit signals over fiber to a remote area, with very low latency. With multi-companding DSP audio processing, analog and digital AES3 inputs, and primary/secondary outputs for distributed applications, the MTK982 is a powerful solution that will prove essential to audio systems.