PMC’s Presence At NAMM 2024 Reinforces Its Preeminent Position in the Dolby Atmos for Music Arena

As the de facto standard for Dolby Atmos monitoring, PMC is ideally placed to showcase products that perfectly meet the demands of this market.

UK loudspeaker manufacturer PMC is showcasing its full range of professional monitors on booth 15908 at this year’s NAMM exhibition in California, which takes place from January 25th to 28th, 2024.

In collaboration with SSL, Avid, Dolby and Izotope, PMC will highlight the growing importance of Dolby Atmos for Music and its own role as an industry leader is this field. A 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos demo room will feature on the PMC booth, and this will be equipped with large, active three-way PMC8-2 XBD monitors (left, right and center channels), six ci65 monitors, and a total of four ci45 compact slimline monitors for the surround, rear and height channels.

The system will also feature PMC’s new power 750-8 eight-channel amplifier, which will also be on show on the main booth. Designed to power any passive PMC speaker, this 2U rack mounted amp is particularly well suited for use with PMC’s Ci series of slimline monitors that are now widely used for surround and ceiling channels in Dolby Atmos professional and home cinema installations. It combines exceptionally transparent and neutral sound with a massive power output of 750 watts per channel. When bridged and configured as a four-channel amplifier, the power 750-8 can deliver 1,500 watts per channel.

Outside the demo room, PMC is showing the PMC8-2 XBD Tower (aka The Animal), a special stereo configuration of these powerful monitors that sees two more subs added to both left and right channels. This novel arrangement creates an impressive tower of four speaker cabinets on each side.

Throughout NAMM, the on-booth Dolby Atmos demo room will be used for various presentations and practical demonstrations highlighting different techniques for mixing music in this exciting format. These will include discussions led by PMC and Dolby on best practises for Atmos studio design and monitor set up. Visitors will also be able to demo SSL’s System T console and associated software for immersive mixing, while Avid and Dolby will be showing the latest version of Pro Tools with a built in Dolby Atmos renderer.

The Working Class Audio Podcast will record two episodes in the PMC booth with guests including Andrew Scheps, Steve Genewick and Brad Wood.

In addition, Izotope and Infrasonic will present “Mix to Master”, a series of presentations featuring world renowned mixing and mastering engineers who will share their experiences of mixing in immersive audio formats and how they approach their workflow utilizing the latest Izotope plug-ins.

“As a technology partner of Universal Music Group and Dolby, we have been championing Dolby Atmos for music for nearly 10 years,” says Maurice Patist, President PMC USA and head of Pro Global. “It is an incredibly exciting and creative format, but as with anything new there is inevitably a learning curve that producers and engineers need to undertake if they want to get the best results. Our NAMM demos, which we are hosting in conjunction with companies that are also major players in the Dolby Atmos world, will highlight best practice and allow visitors to experience the power of immersive audio by hearing it demonstrated through PMC’s world-class monitoring products.”

PMC’s booth will also feature its exciting line of compact, state-of-the-art near-and midfield monitors that are redefining the listening experience for every audio professional, whether they are working in stereo or large-scale immersive formats. These include the PMC6, PMC6-2, and PMC8-2, along with their associated subwoofers the PMC8 SUB and PMC8-2 SUB.

Among the many fresh innovations PMC has incorporated into this range are all-new drivers, cutting-edge DSP and Class-D amplifiers, as well as significant improvements to the company’s proprietary ATL™ bass-loading and Laminair™ air flow technologies. The monitors can be used as standalone products or can be part of a scalable system that easily grows to suit the end user’s exact requirements. Configuration can be achieved via simple menu-driven controls on the rear panel, or through PMC’s class-leading and highly intuitive SOUNDALIGN network interface, which is accessed through wired connections to any standard network via any web-browser on a PC, Mac or Tablet.

Other products on show will include PMC’s popular result6 compact nearfield reference monitors that are renowned for delivering very high-quality audio at a very affordable price.

For more information, please visit PMC at NAMM 2023 – Booth 15908 or visit www.pmc-speakers.com

-ends-

About PMC

PMC is a UK-based, world-leading manufacturer of loudspeaker systems, the tools of choice in all ultra-critical professional monitoring applications, and also for the discerning audiophile at home, where they provide a transparent window into the recording artist’s original intentions. PMC products use the best available materials and design principles, including the company’s proprietary Advanced Transmission Line (ATL™) bass-loading technology, cutting-edge amplification and advanced DSP techniques to create loudspeakers that present sound and music exactly as it was when first created, with the highest possible resolution, and without coloration or distortion. For more information on our clients and products, see www.pmc-speakers.com.