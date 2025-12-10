Wisycom and DPA Microphones Appoint René Moerch as Group Product Director, Wireless

TOMBOLO, ITALY/KOKKEDAL, DENMARK, DECEMBER 10, 2025 — Wisycom and DPA Microphones announce the appointment of René Moerch as Group Product Director, Wireless, a strategic leadership role that will guide the combined wireless product roadmap for both companies. Following an increased investment in wireless product development, this appointment strengthens the brands’ joint management structure, reinforcing a unified approach to innovation across wireless microphones, IEMs and RF distribution solutions.

Moerch, who assumes the role effective immediately, has spent more than a decade with DPA, including nine years in product management and four years dedicated to wireless development. His recent contributions include his key role in developing the DPA N-Series Wireless System. With a deep understanding of the global broadcast, live production and other pro audio sectors, Moerch will play a pivotal role in accelerating the delivery of next-generation RF technologies across both the Wisycom and DPA portfolios.

Having collaborated closely with Wisycom for several years, Moerch steps into this expanded cross-company role at a time when the brands are aligning more closely than ever to serve the market with high-performance, integrated wireless solutions. He will lead new product introduction efforts at Wisycom’s headquarters in Italy and DPA’s facilities in Denmark, working on-site and remotely with the engineering, product and leadership teams. In addition to overseeing product strategy, Moerch will also be part of the management teams of both companies.

“We are thrilled to appoint René to this new Wireless Product Management position, which will enable DPA and Wisycom to deliver the most comprehensive and integrated offerings,” expressed Davide Morsiani, CEO, Wisycom and Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, CEO, DPA Microphones in a joint statement. “This strategic step ensures a unified approach to driving innovation and coherence across our wireless solutions, and René’s expertise in wireless product management will be instrumental as we bring more high-end RF technologies to market.”

Emphasizing the companies’ shared mission to deliver a more cohesive, forward-thinking wireless ecosystem, this strategic appointment will enable the brands to combine their engineering teams’ strengths and market insights to better support users working in broadcast, location sound, live events, HOW, theater and corporate.

“I look forward to introducing new and innovative wireless solutions from Wisycom and DPA, starting with two very exciting products that will be revealed in the new year,” says Moerch. “Interaction with the market and our distributors is key to understanding customers, which is a vital part of my job. In fact, one of the products we’re set to launch is a direct result of our strong engagement with significant players in the broadcast world, although the product in question is relevant for a variety of applications. Both brands will have a busy 2026!”