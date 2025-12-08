Macky Beheshti Joins Advanced Systems Group as Director of Enterprise Storage and Systems

Emeryville, Calif., December 8, 2025 – Advanced Systems Group, LLC (ASG), a technology and services provider for media creatives and content owners, announced the appointment of Macky Beheshti as Director of Enterprise Storage and Systems. An enterprise technology leader with almost 30 years of experience on the manufacturer and channel sides of the business. In this role, he will focus in the key areas of traditional IT facility integration, enterprise software, workflow solutions, managed services, and cloud orchestration for as-service delivery models.

“I’m eager to apply my experience from the manufacturer’s side to the complete solutions approach of ASG,” Macky said. “I’ve seen how challenging it can be from the customer’s perspective to weave multiple technologies into a single, efficient workflow. At ASG, we provide solutions that improve a customer’s operational and financial bottom line.”

Macky’s arrival underscores ASG’s commitment to solving complex business challenges across multiple industries. While ASG has long been known as a go-to partner for media and entertainment companies, Macky’s expertise will play a key role in expanding the company’s footprint into new verticals. Sectors such as corporate, education, government organizations, and healthcare all require secure and flexible storage and systems integration for mission-critical applications that can benefit from ASG’ enterprise-level support.

“Storage is the crown jewel of any organization. It’s where the data lives, and where risks, from ransomware to inefficiencies, can wreak the greatest havoc,” he explained. “I’ve spent my career helping customers understand not only how to protect data, but also how to leverage it to power new business opportunities. At ASG, we’ll bring that mentality to bear across a broader set of industries, showing more customers how they can benefit from innovative solutions applicable to their unique workflows.”

Dave Van Hoy, President of Advanced Systems Group, welcomed Macky’s appointment, highlighting how it strengthens ASG’s ability to meet customers’ evolving needs: “Twenty-seven years ago, Macky began the process of nurturing ASG into what is today one of the largest storage vendors in media and entertainment. He has a rare blend of technical depth and business acumen. He gets the pain points our customers have – whether it’s protecting valuable data, supporting hybrid workflows, or orchestrating global cloud solutions – and he knows how to put the pieces together in ways that drive business value. His leadership will drive us into new markets and continue to deliver the customer-focused solutions we’re known for.”

Looking ahead, Macky sees enormous potential in applying ASG’s proven expertise to new challenges. “What excites me most is the ability to combine ASG’s capabilities with a national footprint and the freedom to innovate,” he said. “We’re not just solving today’s problems; we’re positioning customers to succeed in whatever comes next. That could mean designing secure storage strategies, orchestrating virtualized production workflows, or helping IT teams augment their resources with managed services. Whatever the need, ASG has the tools, partnerships, and expertise to deliver. I’m thrilled to be part of this team.”