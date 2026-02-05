WIRELESS MICROPHONE SPECTRUM ALLIANCE (WMSA) REPORTS ON IMPORTANCE OF SPECTRUM FOR MAJOR EVENTS LIKE SUPER BOWL 2026, FIFA WORLD CUP, OLYMPICS

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — For major U.S. events like Super Bowl 2026, FIFA World Cup, America 250, and the 2028 Olympics, the need for spectrum to operate wireless microphones is more important than ever. This is critical for high-profile events that include global broadcasts, multiple live performances, in-game/in-event announcements, and more.

The Wireless Microphone Spectrum Alliance (WMSA) was formed last year to raise awareness with the FCC, Congress, the White House, and NTIA about how critical wireless microphones are to live performance, broadcast, and cultural events. Comprised of a coalition of manufacturers, audio engineers and broadcast professionals, WMSA’s mission is to preserve and protect spectrum for professional wireless use so events like these can proceed with superior and uninterrupted audio quality.

For example, the events surrounding Super Bowl 2026 create a tremendous demand on radio frequency (RF) spectrum for wireless microphones. It is the most amount of wireless deployed for a single sporting event and these requirements continue to increase.

Massive Scale: Hundreds of wireless channels are needed for talent, crew, referees, and sideline personnel.

Frequency Coordination: Game Day Coordinators (GDCs) allocate spectrum, prioritizing operations, venue, teams, and broadcasters.

Interference Mitigation: Professional audio engineers use techniques like multiplexing, directional antennas, and meticulous frequency planning to help prevent signal clashes.

Equipment: High-end wireless systems, specialized software, and robust distribution gear are essential.

WMSA is dedicated to protecting dedicated spectrum for wireless microphones to operate during sporting events, concerts, theater, broadcasts, and more. Whether on a global stage or a community platform, the importance of preserving access to spectrum is vital for many reasons.

An ecosystem of industries relies on it to successfully produce their events, which is a significant source of revenue, generating and maintaining thousands of skilled jobs, fostering technological innovation, and acting as a nexus for creativity that is exported all over the world.

Wireless microphones are a vital part of media production that forms an integral part of American culture and society and is fundamental to the country’s global leadership in media. Across all platforms, their use supports content creation sectors valued at over two trillion dollars in economic value globally and poised to crest three trillion dollars by 2025, according to A. Guttman.

WMSA believes that spectrum is under threat as the remaining spectrum accessible to wireless microphones in the 470–608 MHz band – which is shared with broadcasters, white space devices, public safety operations, etc. – is insufficient.

For example, spectrum scans taken in various U.S. cities after 2017, following the incentive auction and loss of access to the 600 MHz band, show limited or no available TV channels for wireless microphones.

This has necessitated an increasing reliance on Special Temporary Authority (STA) grants by the FCC to access spectrum typically not allowed for wireless mics in order to support medium and large-sized events. However, STAs are ad hoc, unpredictable, burdensome on staff and simply not a viable long-term solution to this continuing and growing need.

Without sufficient availability of suitable spectrum for wireless microphones, medium- to large-scale events which utilize all available spectrum in the TV-UHF band, plus spectrum authorized via STAs, will simply become unviable in many cities.

Data from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games revealed that 89 percent of all audio links used were within the 470–694 MHz range.

WMSA has recently met with the FCC and other organizations in Washington, D.C., to work on solutions for this to help preserve existing spectrum and get access to new spectrum for wireless microphones. WMSA is encouraged by the progress of those meetings.

The current focus on spectrum for commercial 6G use is on bands above 2.5 GHz and not on the TV-UHF band used by wireless mics. However, WMSA continues to remain vigilant that the focus does not shift to the TV-UHF frequency range.

With the current TV-UHF band being insufficient for major events like Super Bowl 2026, 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic games at many locations, WMSA has successfully engaged with relevant U.S. Federal agencies to secure access to additional spectrum. This collaboration is important for the future of live events.

