Sandbox VR Opens a New Venue in Surrey, Canada, on February 13

The ‘best virtual reality experience on the planet’ continues to expand throughout Canada, with its newest location joining the entertainment lineup in the King George Hub

SURREY, BC, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sandbox VR , the world’s premier venue for virtual reality experiences, continues its global expansion with the grand opening of its newest venue in Surrey, BC, Canada, opening on February 13, in the King George Hub. The move marks Sandbox VR’s 7th venue in Canada, with current locations in Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, Vaughan, and two in Montreal. With nearly 150K players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program.

Sandbox VR is redefining group entertainment with immersive experiences that transform any outing into lasting memories. Built by a team of veteran developers from EA, Sony, and Ubisoft, Sandbox VR delivers full-body immersion through exclusive content and original experiences, offering guests the opportunity to step out of everyday reality into unforgettable adventures with friends and family.

Sandbox VR’s 3,973 sf Surrey venue will open in the mixed-use King George Hub and will include three private rooms where groups of up to six guests suit up with headsets, haptic vests, and motion sensors for full-body immersion. This technology allows players to see and physically interact with one another, creating the feeling of living inside the action together. The premium experience extends from arrival to exit, with personalized highlight videos allowing guests to relive and share their adventures. Surrey guests can take advantage of a limited-time 30% presale discount using promo code KGH30 through February 12 – reserve now at sandboxvr.com/surrey . With sessions expected to fill quickly ahead of the grand opening, Surrey residents are encouraged to book early and be among the first to step inside the city’s newest, most immersive entertainment experience.

“We are thrilled to continue our expansion across Canada,” said Steve Zhao, CEO and Founder of Sandbox VR. “This new venue reflects the growing demand for immersive entertainment experiences enjoyed with friends, and we’re excited to add Surrey to our growing global footprint.”

“Surrey is one of Canada’s fastest-growing and most diverse cities, with a vibrant community of families, students, and young professionals seeking new and exciting experiences,” said Jebin Mathew, Franchise Owner, Sandbox VR, Surrey, BC, Canada. “Opening within the bustling King George Hub, an emerging center for transit, dining, and entertainment – Sandbox VR is uniquely positioned to become a new social destination for Surrey residents and visitors alike. With its strong youth sports culture, expanding tech community, and growing demand for premium entertainment options, Surrey is the perfect home for Sandbox VR’s next-generation immersive experience.“

Guests can choose from any of ten exclusive immersive experiences created by Sandbox VR’s in-house team of video game industry veterans:

Stranger Things: Catalyst – Images available HERE

– Created in partnership with Netflix, Stranger Things: Catalyst allows fans to step inside the global phenomenon in an all-new immersive chapter where players become Dr. Brenner’s test subjects and explore the sinister halls of Hawkins National Laboratory, the eerie glow of the Rainbow Room, the shadow-haunted woods of Mirkwood, and the nightmarish Upside Down.

Rebel Moon: The Descent – Images available HERE Created in partnership with Netflix and legendary Director Zack Snyder, The Rebel Moon experience allows you to explore the world of Daggus. Descend through towering skyscrapers, gritty urban streets, and a subterranean mine as you battle against enemy soldiers, spacecraft, and more.

– Deadwood PHOBIA – Images available HERE The latest installment of VR’s most iconic zombie series takes players into a derelict medical facility crawling with unprecedented, mind-bending horrors. Deadwood PHOBIA takes you on a journey through your fears, where you can’t trust everything you see. Additional experiences in the Deadwood universe include Deadwood Valley ( Images HERE ) and Deadwood Mansion ( Images HERE )

– Squid Game Virtuals – Images HERE

– Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire – Images HERE

– Curse of Davy Jones – Images HERE

– Amber Sky 2088 – Images HERE

– UFL: Unbound Fighting League – Images HERE

Sandbox VR provides an unparalleled entertainment experience with over 200,000 five-star reviews from guests worldwide. With 5 million lifetime tickets sold across five continents, the company has established itself as the global leader in location-based virtual reality.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world’s premier destination for location-based virtual reality experiences. Operating across 70+ venues around the globe through a robust franchise and corporate-owned model, Sandbox VR attracts nearly 150,000 guests each month. Sandbox VR provides guests the opportunity to step out of everyday reality into unforgettable adventures through exhilarating, group-play immersive experiences. Using a proprietary full-body VR platform, the company develops original and licensed content, including exclusive experiences like Stranger Things: Catalyst and Squid Game Virtuals in collaboration with Netflix, and the Sandbox VR original Deadwood series. With over 5 million tickets sold worldwide, Sandbox VR has become the leader in immersive entertainment, combining premium technology with emotionally engaging storytelling. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies and the 129th fastest-growing company on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list , Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company has raised over $138 million from investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft, with individual backers including Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith.

