Windy City Wire to Exhibit at Safer Buildings Coalition’s School Safety Tech and Wireless Seminar in Tampa

Cable manufacturer joins industry event focused on emergency responder radio coverage, distributed antenna systems, and public safety DAS infrastructure for K-12 environments

Windy City Wire, a domestic manufacturer of low-voltage cable for security, life safety, and in-building wireless installations, will participate as a tabletop sponsor at the Safer Buildings Coalition’s School Safety Tech and Wireless Seminar, taking place Tuesday, September 22, 2026, in Tampa, Florida.

The full-day event is designed for school safety directors, IT and facilities staff, emergency communications personnel, and integrators responsible for keeping K-12 campuses protected. Sessions, led by Safer Buildings Coalition leadership and subject matter experts, will cover the technology and best practices behind modern school safety systems, including panic alert infrastructure, two-way radio and ERCES (Emergency Responder Communication Enhancement System) coverage, indoor mapping, surveillance, and the distributed antenna system, or DAS, and wireless connectivity that increasingly underpin all of it.

Emergency responder radio coverage has become a defining requirement for new and renovated school buildings, as more jurisdictions adopt code requirements, commonly referenced as ERCES or ERRCS, mandating reliable in-building public safety communication for first responders. Meeting that requirement depends on a properly designed and cabled distributed antenna system, which is where infrastructure providers like Windy City Wire support the integrators and contractors doing the installation work.

Windy City Wire will host a tabletop exhibit throughout the seminar, alongside sponsors and exhibitors including Graybar, American Bandwidth, Code Ready Communications, RFS Technologies, an Amphenol company, GUGLI Corporation, Tessco, TX RX Systems, Westell, Comba Telecom, Wireless Supply, G-WAY Solutions, ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions, Talley USA, and NWS. The event includes a bonus session from 3:00 to 5:00 PM hosted by Graybar.

Registration for the September 22 seminar in Tampa is open at the Safer Buildings Coalition’s event page. Additional details on Windy City Wire’s cable solutions for distributed antenna systems, ERCES, and public safety DAS applications are available at windycitywire.com .

About Windy City Wire

Windy City Wire is a domestic manufacturer of low-voltage cable, serving integrators, contractors, OEMs, and distributors across security, fire and life safety, professional AV, category cable, in-building wireless, and petroleum and fuel-dispensing markets. The company manufactures its SmartWire cable and RackPack and RackStak dispensing systems from its Bolingbrook, Illinois, facility and is a member of the Petroleum Equipment Institute. Windy City Wire is part of Diploma PLC. For more information, visit windycitywire.com .

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SOURCE: Windy City Wire

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