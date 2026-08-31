Platt College Celebrates its Class of 2026 at Annual Commencement Ceremony

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Platt College celebrated its Class of 2026 on Saturday, August 29, as graduates crossed the stage at the college’s annual commencement ceremony, marking an important milestone in their education and the beginning of the next chapter in their careers. Platt continued its tradition of hosting the ceremony at the Ontario Convention Center, marking the 20th year the college has held the event at the venue.

Surrounded by family, friends, faculty, and staff, graduates from Platt College campuses throughout Southern California gathered to celebrate their accomplishments and the opportunities ahead.

“One of my favorite things about leading Platt College is walking through our campuses and seeing our students working toward this moment,” said Josh Zuckerwise, CEO of Platt College. “To then have the privilege of standing in front of them at graduation and seeing them reach that goal is incredibly special. They should be proud of everything they have accomplished, and our entire Platt team is honored to celebrate this achievement with them.”

The Class of 2026 includes graduates earning associate and bachelor’s degrees, as well as diplomas, each preparing them for specific career paths. Graduates have developed the skills and knowledge needed to pursue careers in healthcare, technology, business, legal services, and design.

For many, reaching graduation required balancing school with jobs, families, and other responsibilities. Commencement also provided an opportunity for graduates to recognize the people who helped them along the way. Family members, friends, instructors, and Platt staff joined the celebration, reflecting the community of support behind each graduate’s achievement.

Platt College remains focused on preparing students for opportunities in fields where skilled professionals are needed and supporting its graduates as they pursue employment. The college continues to invest in its programs, facilities, faculty, and student support services and looks forward to providing life-changing education opportunities for the communities it serves.

About Platt College

Platt College is a career-focused college serving students throughout Southern California. With campuses in Alhambra, Anaheim, Ontario, and Riverside, as well as distance education, Platt provides students with opportunities to earn associate and bachelor’s degrees, as well as diplomas, through programs designed to provide practical skills and knowledge they can apply in the workplace.

Platt College’s programs include:

Medical Sciences – Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Vocational Nursing, Respiratory Therapy, Healthcare Administration, Medical Assisting, Medical Administration Specialist, Occupational Therapy, and Veterinary Technology

– Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Vocational Nursing, Respiratory Therapy, Healthcare Administration, Medical Assisting, Medical Administration Specialist, Occupational Therapy, and Veterinary Technology Technology – Information Technology and Cybersecurity

– Information Technology and Cybersecurity Business and Legal – Business Management and Criminal Justice

– Business Management and Justice Design – Graphic Design and Visual Communication

Platt College is committed to supporting students throughout their educational journey and preparing graduates with the skills, knowledge, and professionalism to succeed in their chosen careers.

For more information about Platt College and its programs, please visit www.plattcollege.edu.

Media Inquiries: media@plattcollege.edu

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SOURCE Platt College Los Angeles, LLC