Wind Sun Sky Announces My Singing Monsters Fandemonium, A Live 8-part Semi Scripted Animated Variety Show

My Singing Monsters Fandemonium Will Bring The Global Phenomenon To Life Like Never Before Through An Eight-part, Live Animated Variety Show

Vancouver, Canada (February 26, 2021) – Today leading multi-platform entertainment company Wind Sun Sky Entertainment (WSS), announces a partnership with the Shaw Rocket Fund to bring the award winning musical mobile game My Singing Monsters, published by Big Blue Bubble to life in animation in a whole new way!

The 115+ million fans from around the world will soon get to know more about their beloved Monsters than they ever thought possible. For the first time in the iconic franchise’s nine-year history, fan favorites PomPom, Mammott and Furcorn will speak, sing and come to life each with their own unique personalities in My Singing Monsters Fandemonium. A show like never seen before, Fandemonium is a LIVE animated interactive EVENT series for families. This music-infused variety show will allow fans to connect with the Monsters and participate in the storytelling in a ground-breaking way.

“My Singing Monsters Fandemonium is letting us break a number of boundaries in the entertainment world,” said Catherine Winder, CEO, Wind Sun Sky Entertainment. “Not only are we broadcasting live animation, with interactive elements from a live audience, but we’re bringing together an already passionate fan group in ways never done before. And we’re giving them things that they’ve been asking for for years, including bringing the Monsters to life with voices and fully realized personalities. And this is just the beginning.”

My Singing Monsters, published by Big Blue Bubble, is a beloved award-winning top-grossing mobile game with more than 115+ million players worldwide. The free-to-play family-friendly title explores rich intriguing worlds as players are engaged in discovery, creativity, and delight by breeding and feeding Singing Monsters to build unique melodies.

In addition to the live show and the game, Wind Sun Sky will bring My Singing Monsters fans a true multi-platform experience, including new music, social media challenges between broadcasts, and additional partner announcements.

My Singing Monsters Fandemonium will stream weekly on Fridays starting March 12 at 7:30pm EST/4:30 pm PST on the My Singing Monster YouTube and Facebook channels, owned by Big Blue Bubble. Each 10-15 minute broadcast will encourage fans to interact with the Monsters. Fans can participate in the storyworld both in real-time during the broadcast and between broadcasts with fun challenges and calls to action.

For more teasers and more information as it becomes available, visit the My Singing Monsters website or follow the brand on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

TEASER TRAILER

ABOUT WIND SUN SKY ENTERTAINMENT:

Wind Sun Sky Entertainment is a Canadian multimedia company led by former LucasFilm executive, Catherine Winder (Invincible, The Angry Birds Movie 1 & 2, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics). Based in Vancouver, Wind Sun Sky Entertainment (WSS) builds franchises with a focus on creator-driven content for the global marketplace, producing in all media including interactive, film, television (live action and animation), podcasts and mobile apps. Under the WSS umbrella is Skybound North, which provides a unique U.S. based partnership with Skybound Entertainment LA, one of the most innovative media studios in the industry. WSS has recently produced and delivered Invincible, an animated 8 X 1 hr. dramatic adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comic book for Amazon Prime. The company has adapted the successful Canadian mobile game My Singing Monsters (115+ million players), into a toy line with PlayMonster and Commonwealth and is in production on the first of its kind live interactive animated show. Also in production is Camp Bonkers, a kids’ variety show on YouTube and Toon-A-Vision, an app and game which will launch in 2021 as well as an Audibles podcast for its’ property Death By Unknown Event. https://windsunsky.com

ABOUT SHAW ROCKET FUND

The Shaw Rocket Fund is a vital partner of the Canadian children’s media sector in offering children robust world-leading content on all platforms. The Rocket Fund proudly invests in and supports Canadian-made media that respects and speaks to children, reflects Canadian values and showcases diversity and inclusion while celebrating Canadian leadership on the world stage. By working with producers, regulators, and government, the Shaw Rocket Fund aims to make quality content for kids a global priority. Since its inception, the Shaw Rocket Fund has invested over $245 million in 1,003 Canadian media content for children, family, and youth audiences worldwide. Contributors to the Fund are Shaw Communications and Shaw Direct. rocketfund.ca

ABOUT BIG BLUE BUBBLE

Big Blue Bubble is an established video game developer with over 15 years of experience creating fun, innovative, and accessible titles. With more than 100 titles to date, Big Blue Bubble maintains a proven track record of being the first to market with a variety of innovations in technology and game design, establishing the company as a long-standing industry veteran. Big Blue Bubble’s commitment to producing fun, engaging games has earned the studio recognition from prestigious organizations around the world, such as Deloitte, BAFTA, and IGN. Big Blue Bubble continues to produce award-winning titles that stand the test of time, including their top-grossing flagship franchise, My Singing Monsters. Big Blue Bubble is a part of the EG7 (SE:EG7) group of companies headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. More information about Big Blue Bubble can be found at: www.bigbluebubble.com.