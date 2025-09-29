WiMi’s Lays out for the Research on Distributed Quantum Computing Based on Cross-Optical Network Links

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WiMi) (“WiMi” or the “Company”), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality (“AR”) Technology provider, today announced that they are orchestrating the research on distributed quantum computing based on cross-optical network links. Distributed quantum computing (DQC) connects multiple quantum processors to form a powerful computing network, further expanding the scale and application scope of quantum computing. Optical network links play a crucial role in realizing distributed quantum computing, providing a reliable physical channel for the efficient transmission of quantum information between different nodes.

The optical network link performs information transmission based on the properties of photons. Photons possess characteristics such as high speed, low loss, and excellent quantum properties, making them ideal carriers for quantum information transmission. In cross-optical network links, quantum information is encoded in the quantum states of photons, such as polarization states, phase states, etc. Through carefully designed optical communication systems, these photons carrying quantum information can be transmitted over long distances in optical fibers or free space.

Compared with traditional electrical signal transmission, optical network links have numerous advantages in distributed quantum computing. Firstly, the transmission speed of optical signals approaches the speed of light, significantly reducing the latency of quantum information during transmission, which is crucial for distributed quantum computing that requires real-time synchronization and collaboration. Secondly, the low-loss characteristics of optical fibers enable quantum information to maintain high fidelity over long-distance transmission. Application scenarios in distributed quantum computing include quantum key distribution, distributed quantum simulation, and quantum cloud computing, among others.

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) is an important application scenario in distributed quantum computing. Through cross-optical network links, different nodes can securely share quantum keys. In a QKD system, the sender transmits photons carrying quantum key information to the receiver via the optical network. Due to the uncertainty principle of quantum mechanics, any eavesdropping attempt by a third party will inevitably disturb the quantum state of the photons, which can be detected by the communicating parties. QKD networks built using cross-optical network links can achieve secure communication, providing reliable guarantees for fields such as finance and military, which have extremely high requirements for information security.

Many complex physical and chemical systems are difficult to accurately simulate on classical computers, but quantum computers have a natural advantage in this regard. In distributed quantum simulation, multiple quantum processors are connected through optical network links to collectively simulate a large-scale quantum system. Each quantum processor is responsible for simulating a part of the system, exchanging quantum information in real-time through optical network links, thereby achieving efficient simulation of the entire complex system.

With the continuous development of quantum computing technology, quantum cloud computing is expected to become an important model for future computing services. In the quantum cloud computing architecture, users connect to a quantum computing center via the internet, while the quantum computing center internally connects multiple quantum processors into a powerful computing cluster through cross-optical network links. Users can remotely submit quantum computing tasks, and the quantum computing center utilizes distributed quantum computing resources to perform the computations, returning the results to the users via the network. The high-speed and high-fidelity transmission characteristics of cross-optical network links ensure efficient interaction between users and the quantum computing center, laying the foundation for the widespread application of quantum cloud computing.

With the development of quantum computing and quantum communication technologies, future optical networks will evolve toward the integration of classical and quantum communication. On the same optical network infrastructure, both classical information and quantum information can be transmitted. This integrated network architecture will improve the utilization rate of network resources and reduce construction and operational costs.

Cross-optical network links play an irreplaceable and critical role in distributed quantum computing. By leveraging the high speed, low loss, and quantum properties of optical networks, efficient transmission of quantum information between different nodes is achieved, providing a solid physical foundation for various application scenarios of distributed quantum computing. Although many technical challenges remain at present, with continuous in-depth research and ongoing technological innovation, cross-optical network links will continue to improve, driving distributed quantum computing from the laboratory to practical applications, bringing tremendous changes to the development of human society. In the future, we have every reason to expect that the integration of cross-optical network links with distributed quantum computing technology will create more possibilities, ushering us into a new era of quantum information.

WiMi’s research on distributed quantum computing based on cross-optical network links will be one of the key technologies for building a global quantum internet. In the future, by connecting quantum computing nodes and quantum communication networks in different regions through optical network links, it is expected to achieve global quantum information sharing and distributed quantum computing. The global quantum internet will bring revolutionary changes to multiple fields, including scientific research, finance, and healthcare.

In the future, distributed quantum computing based on cross-optical network links will provide strong support for the commercialization of quantum computing applications. As distributed quantum computing technology continues to mature, an increasing number of enterprises and institutions will be able to leverage the advantages of quantum computing to solve practical problems. The efficient transmission capabilities of optical network links will enable quantum computing services to be provided to users more conveniently, accelerating the commercialization process of quantum computing applications.

