Miller Extends Commitment to Breast Cancer Awareness Through Burn & Blossom™ Helmet Sales
Donations benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation to advance the fight against breast cancer
APPLETON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, a leading worldwide manufacturer of Miller® brand arc welding equipment, announces the return of its collaboration with the Susan G. Komen Foundation in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout October, with every Burn & Blossom helmet sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the foundation.
Part of the Digital Performance™ Series, the Burn & Blossom helmet is known for combining advanced lens technology with lightweight comfort and bold graphic design. It also marks the first female-focused design in the Miller® portfolio since 2017, featuring vibrant cherry blossoms that celebrate resilience, growth and hope. “This is about more than just a helmet,” said Haley Kaboord, product manager. “It’s about standing with the millions of individuals and families affected by breast cancer. The Burn & Blossom helmet is a tribute to their courage, and our partnership with Susan G. Komen allows us to turn that tribute into tangible support.”
Key features of Burn & Blossom:
- ClearLight™ 4x Advanced Lens Technology for enhanced clarity and a more natural view
- AutoSense™ Technology automatically adjusts sensitivity based on the welding environment
- Large viewing area (7.2 sq. in.) to support visibility and productivity throughout the day
Burn & Blossom is available now through authorized Miller distributors. Explore the full graphic helmet lineup at MillerWelds.com/Products/Graphic‑Helmets.
About Miller
Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, is a leading worldwide manufacturer of Miller brand arc welding products and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW). For more information, visit the Miller website at MillerWelds.com, call 800-4-A-Miller (800-426-4553), email info@millerwelds.com, fax 877-327-8132, or write to Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, P.O. Box 100, Lithonia, GA 30058.
