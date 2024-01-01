Miller Extends Commitment to Breast Cancer Awareness Through Burn & Blossom™ Helmet Sales

Donations benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation to advance the fight against breast cancer

APPLETON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, a leading worldwide manufacturer of Miller® brand arc welding equipment, announces the return of its collaboration with the Susan G. Komen Foundation in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout October, with every Burn & Blossom helmet sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the foundation.









Part of the Digital Performance™ Series, the Burn & Blossom helmet is known for combining advanced lens technology with lightweight comfort and bold graphic design. It also marks the first female-focused design in the Miller® portfolio since 2017, featuring vibrant cherry blossoms that celebrate resilience, growth and hope. “This is about more than just a helmet,” said Haley Kaboord, product manager. “It’s about standing with the millions of individuals and families affected by breast cancer. The Burn & Blossom helmet is a tribute to their courage, and our partnership with Susan G. Komen allows us to turn that tribute into tangible support.”

Key features of Burn & Blossom:

Clear Light ™ 4x Advanced Lens Technology for enhanced clarity and a more natural view

for enhanced clarity and a more natural view AutoSense™ Technology automatically adjusts sensitivity based on the welding environment

automatically adjusts sensitivity based on the welding environment Large viewing area (7.2 sq. in.) to support visibility and productivity throughout the day

Burn & Blossom is available now through authorized Miller distributors. Explore the full graphic helmet lineup at MillerWelds.com/Products/Graphic‑Helmets.

