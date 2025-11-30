William Guirola Returns to Paramount+ Hit Series “Mayor of Kingstown” Season 4 in a Pivotal Recurring Role

Rising actor William Guirola continues his run in hit show Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+ drama as Roberto Cruz, injecting fresh tension into the series’ explosive fourth season.

William Guirola , a leading star on Hollywood screens, is once again making waves in the critically acclaimed Paramount+ hit Mayor of Kingstown. The show’s highly anticipated fourth season premiered on October 26, 2025, with William returning in his recurring role as Roberto Cruz, a character whose presence only intensifies the already volatile landscape the series is known for.

William’s steady climb in the industry has become increasingly hard to ignore and Mayor of Kingstown wastes no time folding him back into the chaos. Season 4 amps up the series’ signature grit as shifting power players threaten the fragile balance of Kingstown. Within this pressure cooker, his character emerges as a key figure, adding depth, danger, and emotional weight to the season’s slow-burn unraveling.

“Working on Mayor of Kingstown has been such an incredible experience,” William shares. “The writing, the world Taylor Sheridan has created, and the cast’s talent really push you to bring your best to every scene.”

William has been steadily building a name for himself across television. He’s known for bringing depth and quiet intensity to each role he takes on. Audiences may recognise him from appearances on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Animal Kingdom, Lucifer, and the film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. He will also appear in the upcoming Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 on Netflix.

As Season 4 unfolds, Mayor of Kingstown proves more volatile and addictive than ever. The fictional industrial city remains a cauldron of corruption, fractured alliances, and shifting loyalties and this year, the stakes erupt to new heights. With fresh factions rising and old bonds splintering, every character feels one misstep away from total collapse. Roberto Cruz’s involvement only magnifies the tension, ensuring viewers stay locked in.

All previous seasons of Mayor of Kingstown are now available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

About William Guirola:

William Guirola is a Latin American actor whose growing body of work spans both drama and comedy. Known for his grounded screen presence and emotionally layered performances, William continues to establish himself as a versatile and compelling new voice in Hollywood. His credits include Animal Kingdom, Lucifer, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and the film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, with additional projects currently in development.

IMDb Profile: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3967355/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/willguirola/

