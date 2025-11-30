MiniTool Released MovieMaker 8.4.0 with Bubble Text for Your Creative Videos

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MiniTool Software Limited has launched an update for its video editing application, MiniTool MovieMaker 8.4.0. The new version added bubble-style text and Christmas elements.

The New Default Text Feature

Text or captions are an important part of a good video because they offer direct information. MiniTool MovieMaker offers a vast library of pre-designed text templates to empower creators to make the video easier to understand and more engaging. This allows users, regardless of their editing level, to effortlessly add animated captions, dynamic title cards, and end credits to their projects.

In other words, you can choose from dozens of unique presets featuring a variety of modern styles and eye-catching animation effects, such as typewriter and floating effects.

But what if you just want to put clear text onto a video without any animation effects? With the latest release, MiniTool MovieMaker 8.4.0, this is now easier than ever.

This update brings the default text feature, allowing you to add static and clear text to videos with just a few clicks. MiniTool MovieMaker 8.4.0 offers multiple customization options, such as font, size, color, line spacing, alignment, opacity, and background color, to help you better control your text.

Enhance Text with Speech Bubbles

Plain text can sometimes seem dull. To add a touch of fun and enhance the appeal of your text, the latest version of MiniTool MovieMaker also comes with several speech bubbles. They can serve as distinct visual elements to make text stand out on the screen and catch the eyes of viewers. To highlight crucial information in your video, consider adding a bubble to the text.

This time, MiniTool MovieMaker 8.4.0 has introduced bubble effects in different shapes and colors. You can select the one that best suits your video style or tone to express different emotions. Apart from that, bubbles, especially those with tails, can naturally evoke the feeling of dialogue, create an atmosphere of face-to-face communication, and enhance the interactivity of videos.

With the combination of animated text templates and the simple default text tool, MiniTool MovieMaker 8.4.0 can be a comprehensive solution for your project text needs.

Access to More Christmas Elements

MiniTool MovieMaker includes a library of animated elements to enrich your video content. In addition to the bubble text feature, the new software version fills the elements library with some new Christmas stickers. Christmas is less than two months away. You can add a waving Santa Claus, a twinkling Christmas tree, a star wearing a Santa hat, or a Christmas candle to make videos for the big celebration in advance.

Together with the previous collection of Christmas stickers, MiniTool MovieMaker 8.4.0 provides you with more options to create amazing Christmas videos.

About MiniTool MovieMaker

MiniTool MovieMaker is an intuitive and feature-rich video editor for beginners. It’s easy to use and lets you create videos without watermarks.

Extensive Editing Tools

MiniTool MovieMaker provides a suite of tools for video editing, including a multi-track timeline, collage creation, aspect ratio adjustment, playback speed control, text overlay, and color correction.

Creative Assets for Video Enhancement

Additionally, MiniTool MovieMaker offers a vast collection of filters, transitions, effects, motion effects, and animated elements to enhance and add visual interest to your videos.

Custom Output Settings

When exporting videos, MiniTool MovieMaker lets you adjust the format, resolution, frame rate, and bitrate to control the file size of the final result.

About MiniTool® Software Ltd.

As a dedicated software development company, MiniTool® Software Ltd. provides comprehensive solutions for video editing, video conversion, video compression, speech-to-text transcription, disk management, data recovery, data backup, system optimization, PDF editing, etc.

After decades of development, the company has gained the trust of global users through the diversity, practicality, and safety of its products, helping them solve numerous computer-related problems. It will continue to dedicate itself to product development and providing users with better solutions.

