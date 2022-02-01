Will Pan “Mad Love” World Tour Kicks off With EAW

Anya ADAPTive Loudspeakers and Otto ADAPTive Subwoofers Deliver Energetic Sound for the Ideal Concert Experience

HANGZHOU, CHINA, AUGUST 13, 2024 – Wilbur (Will) Pan, a Taiwanese American singer, songwriter, rapper, actor and entrepreneur, embarked on his 2024 “Mad Love” World Tour with the help of MaxTeam, one of the largest pop music performance service teams in China, and Chinese AV solutions provider EZPro, which provided the professional PA equipment at a variety of locations including Qingdao, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing, Nanchang, Hefei, Xi’an and Chengdu. This PA package included Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) ADAPTive Anya arrays and Otto subwoofers.

The “Mad Love” Tour kicked off earlier this year in Hangzhou, China at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Indoor Stadium, with a total of 24 EAW Anya enclosures (12 on each side) as the main PA system. The speakers were flown to a trim height of 13 meters, but easily covered the near and far seating using EAW’s Resolution 2 software to dictate start and stop coverages for the system.

“The performance was perfect, whether it was the sound pressure level, the sense of energy in the mid-low frequencies or the finesse of the high frequencies, Anya showed extremely strong expressiveness,” said Shao Yong, sound engineer and sound director of the tour.

Throughout the space, the ADAPTive capabilities of the system maintained an even SPL level over the seating area with the difference between the front and rear not exceeding ±3dB. The measured frequency response of the Anya system was also extremely consistent, which brought high-fidelity sound quality, strong impact and coherent coverage to the audience.

The out-fill system utilized 10 Anya enclosures (five on each side) to complete the sound field coverage of the auditorium area on both sides of the stage. EAW Otto ADAPTive subwoofers were also installed on both sides of the stage entrance for low-frequency extension, which greatly added to the punchy feel of the music.

“The ease of commissioning the system has improved the efficiency of our team,” explains Yong. “All in all, this is the most advanced system I’ve ever used, and the outward appearance of the system blends well with the structure of the stage. Overall, the artist team, the director team and the mixing team were all very satisfied with the EAW ADAPTive system.”

In 2002, Will Pan released his debut album, Gecko Stroll, and has since released numerous successful albums and singles, earning recognition for his diverse musical styles and catchy tunes. Pan’s music often blends elements of hip-hop, R&B and pop. Known for his energetic stage presence and dynamic performances, Pan continues to captivate audiences with his music and charisma throughout the tour.