Dream Machine Announces Strategic Expansion with Cumulus VFX Acquisition by Fin Design + Effects; Introducing FIN Ballina

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dream Machine FX (“Dream Machine”, “Group”) is excited to announce its strategic expansion with the acquisition of Cumulus VFX by Fin Design + Effects (“FIN”), leading to the transformation of Cumulus VFX into FIN Ballina.





This strategic move by Dream Machine signifies a commitment to offering diverse, high-quality visual effects services worldwide and reflects the group’s dedication to embracing diverse talents and unique, creative-rich environments. Situated in the Northern Rivers Region of New South Wales, Ballina and its neighboring town of Byron Bay enjoys the tranquil, yet vibrant atmosphere of its coastal location, aligning with Dream Machine’s philosophy of nurturing talent in inspirational settings.

With the inclusion of FIN Ballina’s 40-strong team, the collective headcount of Fin Design + Effects surpasses 200 in New South Wales, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth and capacity for undertaking larger, more diverse projects. This expansion underscores FIN’s commitment to being at the forefront of the VFX industry, bolstering its resources to cater to an ever-expanding global market.

Chris Spry, Managing Director of FIN, comments, “ The integration of FIN Ballina under Will Gammon’s creative leadership signals a transformative phase in our growth. We’re creating more than just workplaces; we’re fostering communities where innovation thrives.

Will Gammon’s exceptional talent as a VFX Supervisor is widely recognized in the industry. His ability to lead a team of artists and his knack for innovation has seen them punch well above their weight in terms of creative excellence. We are beyond excited to welcome Will and the entire team of talented artists, producers and technologists to our ranks. Their addition will undoubtedly enrich our creative pool and reinforce our commitment to delivering exceptional visual effects services globally.”

Visual Effects Supervisor and Founder of Cumulus VFX, Will Gammon, is to be appointed to the role of Executive Creative Director at FIN. He shared his vision, “ It’s an exhilarating moment to join FIN. I’ve long admired the level of creativity, innovation, and dedication that FIN brings to every project. Their reputation for excellence is well-deserved, and I believe that together with the talented team at Cumulus VFX, we can take this to even greater heights. We have always strived to create visual effects that not only meet but exceed expectations, and with the resources and support of FIN, I am confident that we can achieve this and much more.

I’m incredibly proud of the team we’ve built at Cumulus VFX – their passion, talent, and commitment to quality is second to none. As we transition into FIN Ballina, I am excited to see what we can accomplish together. This is a new chapter for us, and I couldn’t be more thrilled about the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.”

As Executive Creative Director at FIN, Will Gammon joins the other creative leaders at FIN who are steering the artistic vision and strategy for new projects. His role will encompass fostering a culture of innovation and creativity, while leveraging his extensive experience and proven track record in visual effects to work alongside FIN’s established teams of supervisors and artists continuing to create ground-breaking visual effects.

David Li, Managing Partner of Arenova Capital, further elaborated, “ The establishment of FIN Ballina is not just an expansion; it’s a strategic move that aligns with our vision of creating a network of studios that are artistically diverse and geographically spread out. We believe in the power of diversity and the unique perspectives it brings, and by bringing in talents from different parts of the world, we are broadening our creative horizon. This acquisition is a significant milestone in our growth journey, and we’re excited about the opportunities it presents.”

About Fin Design + Effects

Established in 2001, FIN is home to Australasia’s most highly awarded, close-knit team of VFX artists, designers and producers. At the forefront of the converging digital landscape, their unique flexibility is matched with a passion and energy to foster creative partnerships and collaborate with clients. Recent credits include The Creator, Extraction 2, Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania, and M3gan.

About Cumulus VFX

Established in 2010, Cumulus VFX is based in the idyllic seaside town of Ballina in the Northern Rivers region of NSW, Australia. Well known for its surf beaches and enviable lifestyle, the Northern Rivers has become a hub for professionals working across a range of creative industries. Cumulus VFX began by offering cost effective solutions to films in the independent film market. Now, with a proven effective workflow and a talent for finding bespoke solutions to complex VFX problems, Cumulus hosts a team of over 40. Recent credits include Nautilus, Man vs. Bee, Elvis, Lockwood and Co, The King and 2040.

About Dream Machine FX

Dream Machine FX is a collective of world-class VFX studios, leading the industry in visual effects and digital storytelling. Committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity, Dream Machine FX fosters a culture of innovation and artistic excellence in film, television, and commercial projects.

About Arenova Capital

Arenova Capital is a principal investment firm focused on founder-owned and founder-led companies in the middle market. We seek to catalyse growth in technology-enabled, media and communications companies through thoughtful partnership, support and investment, with the goal of building enduring industry leaders. Arenova Capital is based in Dallas, TX and was founded in 2022.

Contacts

David Li



Arenova Capital



david@arenova.com