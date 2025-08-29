Wildpack Releases Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Update on the Proposed Debenture Restructuring Transaction, Strategic Alternatives, and Financial Advisor Appointment

Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV:CANS)(“Wildpack” or the”Company“) a leading middle market co-packer of canned goods, announces the second quarter financial results and updates on the proposed debenture restructuring transaction, strategic alternatives, and financial advisor appointment.

Second Quarter Financial Results

The Company has filed the unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025 ending June 30, 2025.

“I am pleased with the continued growth in production volume within the Company’s filling division and engaged with the proposed debenture restructuring transaction and evaluation of strategic alternatives. Our continued focus will be on cost optimization and stable growth in production volume throughput.” – Travis Sarich, CEO.

Proposed Debenture Restructuring Transaction

The Company previously announced that it proposes to complete a restructuring transaction with respect to its outstanding 8% Public Convertible Debentures in the aggregate principal amount of CA$45,007,000, with respective issuance dates of June 30, 2021, November 23, 2021, and March 31, 2022. The Company continues to engage in discussions with various stakeholders to restructure the Company’s debt but has not yet reached a resolution.

The Company has not made interest payments on the outstanding public convertible debentures and is accruing the unpaid interest. Further, the Company has not paid the outstanding principal, when due, on the debentures which matured on June 30, 2025. The Company has not received a waiver nor a notice of default and continues to work on the above noted proposed debenture restructuring transaction.

Strategic Alternatives

The Company is actively engaged in discussions around strategic and financial alternatives and is focused on relieving the financial burden of the Company’s current debt structure and obtaining additional financing necessary to fund ongoing operations. There can be no assurance that the current process will result in a transaction or additional funding, if a transaction is undertaken, that it will be successfully concluded in a timely manner or at all.

Financial Advisor

The Company has engaged a financial advisor to aid in the proposed debenture restructuring transaction and consideration of strategic alternatives.

Per: “Travis Sarich”

Travis Sarich

Chief Executive Office

For further information, please contact us at: invest@wildpackbev.com

Advisors

Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is the legal advisor to Wildpack Beverage Inc.

Visit our investor website at: https://investor.wildpackbev.com

About Wildpack

Wildpack provides beverage manufacturing and packaging to the middle market by providing aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, and logistics to customers throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of four facilities in Baltimore, Maryland; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Austin, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Wildpack commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “CANS” on May 19, 2021.

Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “proposed”, or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied by Wildpack are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Wildpack’s control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Although Wildpack has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties related to Wildpack’s business. Except as required by securities law, Wildpack does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

