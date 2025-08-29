Right Season Announces up to $1.2 million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Right Season Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT), (“Right Season” or the “Company“) announces that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of up to 20,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.06 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share (“Share”) of the Company and six-tenths of one common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder, on exercise, to purchase one Share for a period of forty-eight months following the closing date of the Offering at the exercise price of $0.07 per Share.

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used to pursue potential investment opportunities and for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders’ fees and/or issue finders’ warrants on the same terms as the Warrants, to eligible parties who have assisted by introducing subscribers to the Offering.

The Company also intends to issue Shares equal to 1.0% of the total of Shares issued in the Offering to an arm’s-length third party, as an administrative fee for their assistance with the Offering.

All securities to be issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and, as applicable, the TSX Venture Exchange hold period. Completion of the Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Units will be offered pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements.

About Right Season Investments Corp.

Right Season Investments Corp. is a Canadian Venture Capital, Investment and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. Right Season invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

Contact:

Kristian Thorlund, CEO

Tel: 1 833 383 9900

Email: investor@rightseasoninvestmentscorp.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements in respect of the Offering and use of proceeds. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, that the Company’s plans and prospects will vary from those stated in this news release and that the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

