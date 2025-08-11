Why the TESSAN Foldable Europe Adapter Is Your Must-Have Travel Hack for IFA

As global industry leaders prepare to converge at IFA 2025, TESSAN, a company known for pioneering practical charging solutions for travelers and remote workers, announces the launch of its Foldable Europe Adapter -a compact, multifunctional power solution designed specifically for European travel and international tech events.

This is a response to what TESSAN is seeing as a trend towards more portable and efficient power management tools in the growing mobile world. The TESSAN Foldable Europe Adapter is introduced at a time which is very important as the company observes the rise of hybrid work models, international travel, and tech expos that all require easy charging solutions for many devices.

Addressing the Power Gap for Global Professionals

In a 2024 report from the International Travel Technology Alliance it was found that 78% of business travelers report access to and efficiency of power outlets as a main issue. With the growth of remote and mobile work settings, professionals are required to deal with laptops, mobile phones, wearables, and presentation equipment while on the go.

TESSAN has introduced the latest in a series to address this issue.

The Foldable Europe Adapter includes 4 AC outlets, 2 USB-A ports, and 1 20W USB-C PD fast charging port in a compact package. Its fold-out design allows for easy storage and a non-obstructive layout that enables simultaneous charging of multiple high-powered devices-a key feature for IFA attendees, presenters, and visitors.

Supporting the IFA Ecosystem

IFA in Berlin remains the largest and most important tech trade show, hosting thousands of brands that present new products and services. TESSAN’s presence in the mix is not merely for a product launch but reflects a commitment to addressing the professional and technical issues of today’s global events.

“As of IFA, TESSAN aims to support the professionals who are behind the tech,” reported a TESSAN spokesperson. “From the media coverage to executive briefings, from product demos to remote uploads, the right charging infrastructure provided empowers that experience. This adapter was designed to meet those variable demands.”

The device is a hit in most European countries, which in turn makes it highly relevant for the IFA audience that spans many EU regions including Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.

Product Design Rooted in Functionality

One of the adapter’s standout features is its design for space efficiency and practicality. It takes a single European plug and turns it into a power hub that charges a laptop, offers high-speed charging for a phone, and supports other tech accessories-without requiring additional converters or messy cables.

Main product features are:

Fold-out EU plug for easy packing and travel

Four AC sockets for 100-250V dual voltage devices

1 USB-C (PD 20W) and 2 USB-A ports for charging multiple devices simultaneously

Non-blocking outlet configuration for maximum accessibility

Durable, heat-resistant materials and inbuilt safety protections

It is important to note that the adapter does not convert voltage. It is intended for use with dual-voltage systems, which most professionals already rely on.

Meeting the Moment for Global Mobility

As global trends in how people work and travel continue to evolve, the timing of this product’s market introduction is ideal. With the increase in hybrid work models and international travel, there is significant growth in the demand for smart, travel-oriented tech.

The Foldable European Adapter addresses many use cases:

Trade shows and expos : Suitable for journalists, presenters, and exhibitors running multiple devices at events

Remote workers and digital nomads : In cafés, co-working spaces, and Airbnb stays, the adapter offers a compact workspace solution

Business travelers: Ensures smooth charging during high-pressure trips that cannot afford delays

A Broader Vision of Product Integration

While the design of the Foldable Europe Adapter is aimed at travelers, TESSAN sees a larger trend in smart accessory design-one where portability, power, and safety intersect. The company’s portfolio continues in the direction of expansion in response to user behavior as well as emerging demands in the tech space, particularly from international professionals who seek lighter, smarter, and faster solutions.

TESSAN is not merely presenting a charging device, but putting forth a reliable infrastructure for productivity-supporting professionals during critical moments. That includes a product launch in Berlin or a pitch session in Barcelona.

Availability

“ TESSAN Ideal Choice for IFA “ – TESSAN’s Foldable Europe Adapter is available for purchase on the official TESSAN website. The company ships to global destinations and anticipates this will become a very popular travel accessory leading up to IFA 2025 and other international business events.

About TESSAN

TESSAN is a global provider of charging and travel accessory solutions for the modern tech user. Its product line is designed to be functional and smart-offering portable power solutions for travelers, business professionals, and remote workers around the world. The portfolio continues to grow with multi-device adapters, charging stations, and smart outlets that are changing how people power their devices-at home or on the go.

