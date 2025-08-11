Announcing the 2025 Trois-Rivières Consumer Choice Award Winners
TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in Trois-Rivières and the surrounding regions. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Trois-Rivières Consumer Choice Award Winners.
TROIS-RIVIÈRES AWARD RECIPIENTS
|
ABAT EXTERMINATION
|
ALAIN DIONNE PHOTOGRAPHE
|
BOUTIQUE AULIT
|
CLIMATISATION EXPRESS INC.
|
CLINIQUE DERMA M
|
COLLÈGE MARIE-DE-L’INCARNATION
|
ÉCOLE DE CONDUITE VISION
|
ÉQUIPE PUTORTI FILION
|
HAIEXPERT
|
HOULE HUOT
|
LA CLINIQUE DE SANTÉ M
|
LTR LOCATION
|
LUMINAIRE GALARNEAU
|
MAISON TECHNO
|
PROTEX TROIS-RIVIÈRES
|
RÉSIDENCE STE-FAMILLE
|
SOLUTION CONSTRUCTION CM
|
SORESTO TROIS-RIVIÈRES
Learn more about 2025 Trois-Rivières Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire