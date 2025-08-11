Announcing the 2025 Trois-Rivières Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in Trois-Rivières and the surrounding regions. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Trois-Rivières Consumer Choice Award Winners.

TROIS-RIVIÈRES AWARD RECIPIENTS

ABAT EXTERMINATION

Extermination and Pest Management

www.abatextermination.ca ALAIN DIONNE PHOTOGRAPHE

Professional Photography

www.alaindionnephotographe.com BOUTIQUE AULIT

Matresses

www.boutiqueaulit.ca CLIMATISATION EXPRESS INC.

Air Conditioning, Heating and Ventilation

www.climatisationexpress.ca CLINIQUE DERMA M

Medical Esthetics and Dermatology

www.cliniquedermam.com COLLÈGE MARIE-DE-L’INCARNATION

Private School, Dance School and Music School

www.cmitr.qc.ca ÉCOLE DE CONDUITE VISION

Driving School

www.ecoledeconduitevisioninc.com ÉQUIPE PUTORTI FILION

Real Estate Brokers

www.putortifilion.com HAIEXPERT

Tree Care Services

www.haiexpert.com HOULE HUOT

Licensed Insolvency Trustees

https://houlehuot.com/ LA CLINIQUE DE SANTÉ M

CLINIQUE MÉDICALE PRIVÉE

www.cliniquem.com LTR LOCATION

Tools and Equipment Rentals

www.ltr.ca LUMINAIRE GALARNEAU

Residential and Commercial Lighting

www.luminairegalarneau.com MAISON TECHNO

Smart Home

www.maisontechno.com PROTEX TROIS-RIVIÈRES

Automotive Tinted Windows & Stone Guards

www.protexcanada.com RÉSIDENCE STE-FAMILLE

Private Residences for Seniors

www.ste-famille.ca SOLUTION CONSTRUCTION CM

Construction General Contractor

www.solutionconstructioncm.com SORESTO TROIS-RIVIÈRES

Fire and Water Damage Restauration

www.soresto.ca

Learn more about 2025 Trois-Rivières Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

