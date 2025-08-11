Announcing the 2025 Trois-Rivières Consumer Choice Award Winners

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in Trois-Rivières and the surrounding regions. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Trois-Rivières Consumer Choice Award Winners.

TROIS-RIVIÈRES AWARD RECIPIENTS

ABAT EXTERMINATION
Extermination and Pest Management
www.abatextermination.ca

ALAIN DIONNE PHOTOGRAPHE
Professional Photography
www.alaindionnephotographe.com

BOUTIQUE AULIT
Matresses
www.boutiqueaulit.ca

CLIMATISATION EXPRESS INC.
Air Conditioning, Heating and Ventilation
www.climatisationexpress.ca

CLINIQUE DERMA M
Medical Esthetics and Dermatology
www.cliniquedermam.com

COLLÈGE MARIE-DE-L’INCARNATION
Private School, Dance School and Music School
www.cmitr.qc.ca

ÉCOLE DE CONDUITE VISION
Driving School
www.ecoledeconduitevisioninc.com

ÉQUIPE PUTORTI FILION
Real Estate Brokers
www.putortifilion.com

HAIEXPERT
Tree Care Services
www.haiexpert.com

HOULE HUOT
Licensed Insolvency Trustees
https://houlehuot.com/

LA CLINIQUE DE SANTÉ M
CLINIQUE MÉDICALE PRIVÉE
www.cliniquem.com

LTR LOCATION
Tools and Equipment Rentals
www.ltr.ca

LUMINAIRE GALARNEAU
Residential and Commercial Lighting
www.luminairegalarneau.com

MAISON TECHNO
Smart Home
www.maisontechno.com

PROTEX TROIS-RIVIÈRES
Automotive Tinted Windows & Stone Guards
www.protexcanada.com

RÉSIDENCE STE-FAMILLE
Private Residences for Seniors
www.ste-famille.ca

SOLUTION CONSTRUCTION CM
Construction General Contractor
www.solutionconstructioncm.com

SORESTO TROIS-RIVIÈRES
Fire and Water Damage Restauration
www.soresto.ca

Learn more about 2025 Trois-Rivières Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

