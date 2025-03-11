Whitinsville Christian School Upgrades Auditorium Sound System with EAW

WHITINSVILLE, MA, MARCH 11, 2025 – Whitinsville Christian School has elevated its auditorium experience by partnering with Revelation, a local audio-visual event production service and technology integrator company, to install a cutting-edge Eastern Acoustic Works’ (EAW®) ADAPTive Series sound system. This upgrade enhances the school’s theatrical and musical performances, creating an incredible audio experience for students and audiences alike.

Whitinsville Christian School faced significant audio issues with its previous sound system. Excessive white noise and electronic malfunctions impeded the quality of performances. “The original system was not that old, but it had a lot of issues that needed addressing,” said Anthony D’Elia, president and chief steward at Revelation. “The school also did not want to install front fills below the stage because when the students were doing choirs, they would line up on the steps at the front of the stage and block the audio coming from the speakers.”

Revelation proposed the deployment of the EAW ADAPTive Series, featuring AC6 Column Loudspeakers and Otto Subwoofers. The gear was flown in stacks of two in a left, right and center arrangement above the stage. This innovative system allowed for precisely directed audio, ensuring sound reached the front rows without reaching the back wall of the auditorium, which lacked acoustic treatment.

The installation process included a thorough evaluation of the existing rig points by a structural engineer to ensure safety and stability. Revelation’s System Engineer and Head of Audio also conducted extensive tuning with measurement microphones, resulting in what D’Elia describes as “perfection” in sound quality.

Feedback from the Whitinsville Christian School community has been overwhelmingly positive. “Everything has been working exceptionally for almost a year now,” D’Elia remarked. “The adaptability of the AC6 Loudspeakers has allowed for effective sound distribution, creating a more engaging experience for students performing live. Being able to run the system in a cardioid pattern and reject all the low-end frequency on the stage has been very helpful.”

Byron Flagg of Whitinsville Christian School emphasized the reasons for choosing the EAW ADAPTive Series. “The frequency range, fidelity and onboard processing were superior at the price point,” he said. “The clean and minimalist aesthetic of the speakers makes them less visually intrusive in our theater applications. Also, the Otto Subwoofer and AC6 Column Arrays are perfectly suited for controlling energy distribution in our auditorium, which has been acoustically tuned with live orchestra and choir music in mind.”

In addition, Flagg noted the convenience of the onboard processing. “In a high school environment, most users are students or non-technical staff. Having critical system parameters locked inside the speakers ensures that the system remains properly tuned for as long as possible.”

The collaboration between Whitinsville Christian School and Revelation demonstrates a commitment to providing an exceptional educational and performance environment. The installation of the EAW ADAPTive Series sound system has set a new standard for audio excellence in the school’s auditorium, fostering creativity and enhancing the overall experience for everyone involved.