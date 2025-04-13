Future-Ready Skincare: Perfect Corp. Showcases AI-Powered Skin Analysis at Expo 2025 Osaka

Embracing the “REBORN” theme, Perfect Corp.’s industry-leading AI Skin Analysis solution will take center stage at the Healthcare Pavilion, offering worldwide visitors a renewed approach to skin health with AI-driven insights.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), a global leader in augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty and fashion tech, is proud to announce its participation in Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan. From April 13, 2025, to October 13, 2025, Perfect Corp. will provide its advanced AI Skin Analysis technology for the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion.









As part of the pavilion’s “Reborn Experience Route,” visitors will embark on an immersive journey 25 years into the future, experiencing innovations in healthcare, wellness, and urban living. Among these experiences, attendees will have the opportunity to undergo comprehensive full-body health scans, along with AI-powered skin analysis, powered by Perfect Corp.’s advanced AI technology. This technology will enable visitors to visualize their skin health in real-time, offering insights into 14 key skin concerns and providing a personalized skin age assessment.

Osaka Healthcare Pavilion: A Vision for the Future of Health & Wellness

The Osaka Healthcare Pavilion, developed under the “All Osaka” initiative, brings together industry leaders, researchers, and innovators to showcase the future of life, health, and urban living. The pavilion aims to provide inspiring, interactive, and educational experiences that encourage visitors to engage with the latest advancements in healthcare and wellness technologies.

A core attraction of the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion, the Reborn Experience Route takes visitors on an immersive, future-focused journey alongside their digital avatars, representing themselves 25 years from now. The interactive experience consists of multiple stations, including: Future Self, Body Measurement Pods, Future Healthcare Zones, and Future City

As a key technology within the Body Measurement Pods, Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin Analysis will empower attendees with in-depth insights into their skin health, utilizing AI-powered assessments to deliver a personalized, data-driven beauty and wellness experience.

Perfect Corp.’s AI-Powered Skin Analysis: A Highlight of the Pavilion

Perfect Corp.’s cutting-edge AI technology will be integrated into the Body Measurement Pods, offering attendees an innovative way to explore their skin health and future skincare needs. Key features include:

AI Skin Analysis: Instantly evaluates 14 major skin concerns, including wrinkles, pores, texture, and hydration, offering a comprehensive real-time skin evaluation.

Instantly evaluates 14 major skin concerns, including wrinkles, pores, texture, and hydration, offering a comprehensive real-time skin evaluation. Skin Age Assessment: Uses AI-driven insights to estimate the skin’s age, helping visitors better understand their skincare needs and explore personalized solutions.

This immersive AI-powered experience aligns with Expo 2025 Osaka’s mission to explore the intersection of technology and well-being, giving visitors a unique glimpse into the future of skincare diagnostics.

“We are thrilled to bring Perfect Corp.’s AI-powered skin analysis technology to Expo 2025 Osaka,” said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. “This exhibition represents a groundbreaking opportunity for visitors to experience the future of beauty and wellness firsthand. We believe that AI and AR technologies will continue to redefine how people engage with their skincare, and we are honored to be part of this innovative pavilion.”

Driving Digital Transformation in Beauty & Wellness

Perfect Corp. continues to drive innovation in AI and AR-powered beauty and wellness solutions, collaborating with over 705 global brands to elevate consumer experiences and empower individuals in their journey of self-awareness, self-care, and self-expression.

The integration of AI-powered skin analysis at Expo 2025 Osaka marks another milestone in bridging technology with wellness, underscoring the company’s dedication to digital transformation while advancing sustainability through cutting-edge Beautiful AI solutions that redefine the future of personalized beauty and healthcare experiences.

Learn more about Perfect Corp. and its AI-powered Skin Analysis solutions:

https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/products/ai-skin-diagnostic

About Perfect Corp.

Founded in 2015, Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is on a mission to make beauty smarter, more personalized, and more fun through Beautiful AI. As a global leader in AI and AR-powered beauty and fashion technology, we help brands and consumers connect through immersive, interactive digital experiences.

With cutting-edge AI solutions, Perfect Corp. powers iconic virtual try-ons across makeup, hairstyles, eyewear, jewelry, watches, and fashion accessories, along with advanced AI-driven analyzers for skin and hair that provide real-time insights for personalized recommendations. Our generative AI tools take creativity to the next level, offering photo and video editing, AI content generation, and personalized beauty experiences.

Trusted by over 705 global brands and 1.1 billion YouCam app downloads, we make beauty, fashion, and skincare more accessible, engaging, and intuitive than ever before.

